A vibrant flyer advertises a cheer camp with details about date, time, cost, and activities, featuring energetic graphics and two smiling women in the foreground.

Hosted by

B.R.E.A.T.H.E. Athletics, LLC

About this event

Xtreme Summer Cheer Camp

18103 Cypress Trace Rd

Houston, TX 77090, USA

General Admission
$35
Available until Jul 5

Cheer & Dance Technique Clinic

Join us for an exciting day of cheer and dance training designed to help athletes build confidence, sharpen their skills, and elevate their performance!

✨ Clinic Highlights:

  • Sideline & Competitive Cheer Techniques
  • Dance Fundamentals & Performance Skills
  • Jump Technique & Skill Development Training
  • Routine & Sideline Choreography Instruction
  • Safe and Effective Transition Techniques
  • Performance Readiness & Team Presentation

🏆 End-of-Clinic Showcase
Athletes will have the opportunity to demonstrate the skills and choreography learned throughout the clinic during a special showcase for family and friends.

Whether you're new to cheer or looking to enhance your current abilities, this clinic provides a fun, supportive environment focused on growth, technique, and performance excellence.

Open to all athletes. No team affiliation required. Come learn, grow, and shine with experts! 📣🤍

Add a donation for B.R.E.A.T.H.E. Athletics, LLC

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