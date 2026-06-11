Xtreme Summer Cheer Camp

Cheer & Dance Technique Clinic

Join us for an exciting day of cheer and dance training designed to help athletes build confidence, sharpen their skills, and elevate their performance!

✨ Clinic Highlights:

Sideline & Competitive Cheer Techniques

Dance Fundamentals & Performance Skills

Jump Technique & Skill Development Training

Routine & Sideline Choreography Instruction

Safe and Effective Transition Techniques

Performance Readiness & Team Presentation

🏆 End-of-Clinic Showcase

Athletes will have the opportunity to demonstrate the skills and choreography learned throughout the clinic during a special showcase for family and friends.

Whether you're new to cheer or looking to enhance your current abilities, this clinic provides a fun, supportive environment focused on growth, technique, and performance excellence.

Open to all athletes. No team affiliation required. Come learn, grow, and shine with experts! 📣🤍