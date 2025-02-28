CHEER Colorado's Silent Auction

We're here for whatever you cheer for! The winner of this item will receive a video of a fully custom cheer, written and performed by CHEER Colorado. The topic? WHATEVER YOU WANT! Shout out your friend, your workplace, or even yourself—we'll gather some details from you and dazzle you with our cheerful creativity.

