Cheer gear payment

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Cost is $50.00
Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.
Cost $79.95
Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.
Cost $17.95
Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.
Cost $130.00
Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.
required for new athletes or if they need replaced
required for new athletes or if it needs to be replaced.
Cost $39.00
Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.
Cost $19.00
Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.
Cost $19.00
Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.
Pay what you want to apply to your account.
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