Hosted by

West Allegheny Cheer Boosters

About this event

Cheer gear payment

Camp Skirt outfit item
Camp Skirt outfit
Pay what you can

Cost is $50.00

Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.

Backpack item
Backpack
Pay what you can

Cost $79.95

Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.

Red Cheer Briefs item
Red Cheer Briefs
Pay what you can

Cost $17.95

Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.

Warm up item
Warm up
Pay what you can

Cost $130.00

Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.

Pom Tag
$5

required for new athletes or if they need replaced

Bag tag
$5

required for new athletes or if it needs to be replaced.

Groutfit Sweatshirt and Sweatpants
Pay what you can

Cost $39.00

Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.

Groutfit Sweatshirt only
Pay what you can

Cost $19.00

Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.

Groutfit Sweatpants only
Pay what you can

Cost $19.00

Pay what you can is in case you have a credit you will just enter the difference.

Apply to Account
Pay what you can

Pay what you want to apply to your account.

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