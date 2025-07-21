MYFC | Cheer Krispy Kreme Fundraiser

Original Glazed® Doughnuts
$14

1 Dozen (12 count) - Made fresh daily at your local Krispy Kreme shop!

Assorted Doughnuts
$14

1 Dozen (12 count) - Made fresh daily at your local Krispy Kreme shop!

BOGO FUNDRAISING CARDS
$26

A Fundraising exclusive product and a GREAT value! Each card is valid for 1 FREE dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen. Redeemable up to 10 times.

FUNDRAISING CERTIFICATES
$16

Each certificate is redeemable for one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts at participating Krispy Kreme shops. The most convenient option for your supporters!

KRISPY KREME COFFEE
$9

Doughnuts and Coffee go perfect together. Krispy Kreme Coffee is available in 2 delicious flavors: Classic Coffee, Classic Decaf Coffee. Available in 12 oz. bags only.

