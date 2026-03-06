Showtime Boltz

Showtime Boltz

2026 Fall Boltz Cheer Registration

Early Registration Deposit
$50
Available until May 1

A non-refundable deposit is required to complete registration and lock in your price. The deposit will be credited toward your registration fee. (This option defaults to the payment plan)

Early Registration
$275
Available until May 1

Pay the full registration fee today and secure your spot. (A deposit is not required for this option)

Payment Plan (Deposit must be paid first)
Pay what you can

To select this option, a deposit must be paid first. The remaining balance is due by July 1, 2026. Registrations not paid in full by this date will be subject to a fee increase to $325.

