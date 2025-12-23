Cheer 2026

End of Season Banquet: 3/1/26

PAYMENT DEADLINE: 2/22/26

Celebrate the hard work, growth, and unforgettable memories from the winter season with the Ballantyne Ridge Cheer family at our Winter Banquet! Join us for an evening of great food, laughter, awards, and team bonding as we recognize the dedication and spirit of our athletes.





The banquet will be held on March 1st from 6–8 PM at Big View Diner (16637 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte). Each guest will enjoy a full dinner experience including group appetizers, a soup and salad bar, one entrée, two sides, drinks, dessert, and gratuity—all included for $30 per plate.





Athletes are invited to RSVP for themselves and one guest as we come together to close out the season in true Wolves style.