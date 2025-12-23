Cheer 2026

About this event
$25 Fee for June weekly Carolina Flipz stunting & tumbling lessons (6/1, 6/8, 6/11, and 6/18).
You must complete the Carolina Flipz waiver, if not already on file.
$25 Fee for May weekly Carolina Flipz stunting & tumbling lessons.
You must complete the Carolina Flipz waiver, if not already on file.
$20 Fee for April weekly Carolina Flipz stunting & tumbling lessons.
You must complete the Carolina Flipz waiver, if not already on file.
DUE MARCH 7, 2026
$20 Fee for March weekly Carolina Flipz stunting & tumbling lessons.
You must complete the Carolina Flipz waiver, if not already on file.
End of Season Banquet: 3/1/26
PAYMENT DEADLINE: 2/22/26
Celebrate the hard work, growth, and unforgettable memories from the winter season with the Ballantyne Ridge Cheer family at our Winter Banquet! Join us for an evening of great food, laughter, awards, and team bonding as we recognize the dedication and spirit of our athletes.
The banquet will be held on March 1st from 6–8 PM at Big View Diner (16637 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte). Each guest will enjoy a full dinner experience including group appetizers, a soup and salad bar, one entrée, two sides, drinks, dessert, and gratuity—all included for $30 per plate.
Athletes are invited to RSVP for themselves and one guest as we come together to close out the season in true Wolves style.
Media Day with Becca Rouse Photography: 2/25
PAYMENT DEADLINE: 2/20/2026
Includes 3-4 high-resolution individual photos, high-resolution group photo, and high-resolution team photo per cheerleader
Fee for ACTIVATE Cheer Team Bonding Event
PAYMENT DUE BY 2/6/26
2/7/26 from 10am-12pm
Activate Games: 1848 Galleria Blvd Suite 9B, Charlotte, NC 28270
DUE JANUARY 28, 2026
$25 Monthly Fee for weekly Carolina Flipz stunting & tumbling lessons
DUE JANUARY 2, 2026
$25 Monthly Fee for weekly Carolina Flipz stunting & tumbling lessons
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