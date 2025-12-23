Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

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Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

About this event

Cheer 2026

June Fee - Carolina Flipz item
June Fee - Carolina Flipz
$25

$25 Fee for June weekly Carolina Flipz stunting & tumbling lessons (6/1, 6/8, 6/11, and 6/18).


You must complete the Carolina Flipz waiver, if not already on file.

May Fee - Carolina Flipz item
May Fee - Carolina Flipz
$25

$25 Fee for May weekly Carolina Flipz stunting & tumbling lessons.


You must complete the Carolina Flipz waiver, if not already on file.

April Fee - Carolina Flipz item
April Fee - Carolina Flipz
$20

$20 Fee for April weekly Carolina Flipz stunting & tumbling lessons.


You must complete the Carolina Flipz waiver, if not already on file.

March Fee - Carolina Flipz item
March Fee - Carolina Flipz
$20

DUE MARCH 7, 2026

$20 Fee for March weekly Carolina Flipz stunting & tumbling lessons.


You must complete the Carolina Flipz waiver, if not already on file.

Winter Cheer Banquet 3/1 item
Winter Cheer Banquet 3/1 item
Winter Cheer Banquet 3/1
$30

End of Season Banquet: 3/1/26

PAYMENT DEADLINE: 2/22/26

Celebrate the hard work, growth, and unforgettable memories from the winter season with the Ballantyne Ridge Cheer family at our Winter Banquet! Join us for an evening of great food, laughter, awards, and team bonding as we recognize the dedication and spirit of our athletes.


The banquet will be held on March 1st from 6–8 PM at Big View Diner (16637 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte). Each guest will enjoy a full dinner experience including group appetizers, a soup and salad bar, one entrée, two sides, drinks, dessert, and gratuity—all included for $30 per plate.


Athletes are invited to RSVP for themselves and one guest as we come together to close out the season in true Wolves style.

Media Day Fee 2/25 item
Media Day Fee 2/25
$49

Media Day with Becca Rouse Photography: 2/25

PAYMENT DEADLINE: 2/20/2026


Includes 3-4 high-resolution individual photos, high-resolution group photo, and high-resolution team photo per cheerleader

ACTIVATE Team Bonding Event item
ACTIVATE Team Bonding Event
$32.17

Fee for ACTIVATE Cheer Team Bonding Event

PAYMENT DUE BY 2/6/26


2/7/26 from 10am-12pm

Activate Games: 1848 Galleria Blvd Suite 9B, Charlotte, NC 28270

February Fee item
February Fee
$25

DUE JANUARY 28, 2026

$25 Monthly Fee for weekly Carolina Flipz stunting & tumbling lessons

January Fee item
January Fee
$25

DUE JANUARY 2, 2026

$25 Monthly Fee for weekly Carolina Flipz stunting & tumbling lessons

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!