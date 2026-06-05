Cheers for Children

About this event
Includes admission, lite bites, drinks and music as well as access to shopping!
Everything included in general admission but a larger optional donation
GOLDEN TICKET OPPORTUNITY *Not Admission Ticket *
This option includes one golden ticket scratcher opportunity which enters your ticket for a chance to win a 3 CARAT LAB CREATED DIAMOND!!!!! Only 50 tickets will be sold, get your opportunity now!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!