Hosted by

Northern Kentucky Childrens Advocacy Center

About this event

Cheers for Children

1152 Bellavista Dr

Park Hills, KY 41011, USA

Regular Admission
$40

Includes admission, lite bites, drinks and music as well as access to shopping!

High Roller
$100

Everything included in general admission but a larger optional donation

GOLDEN TICKET ONLY
$100

GOLDEN TICKET OPPORTUNITY *Not Admission Ticket *

This option includes one golden ticket scratcher opportunity which enters your ticket for a chance to win a 3 CARAT LAB CREATED DIAMOND!!!!! Only 50 tickets will be sold, get your opportunity now!

Add a donation for Northern Kentucky Childrens Advocacy Center

$

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