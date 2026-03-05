Don Harrington Discovery Center Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Don Harrington Discovery Center Foundation Inc

Cheers! Individual Tickets

2301 N Soncy Rd

Amarillo, TX 79124, USA

General Admission Member
$5

Enjoy a full day of fun with exclusive member pricing! Your ticket includes access to live music, interactive activities, and food options throughout the event. Come explore, relax, and celebrate with us!

General Admission Non-Member
$10

Your ticket includes access to live music, interactive activities, and food options throughout the event. Come explore, relax, and celebrate with us!

21+ All Inclusive Ticket
$20

This 21+ all-inclusive ticket gets nature lovers access to the event, as well as to special tastings from local vendors and two complimentary beverages.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!