Cheers School Family Annual Raffle 2025

$1 ticket 1 chance to win
$1

$10+ Value Items


Chipotle Gift certificates (2 free entrees, chips and queso)

Sweet Elephant Bakery $15 Gift Card

Mario's Pizza Gift Certificate-Large one topping pizza

Ledo's Pizza Package

Bonnie Blue Southern Market & Bakery Gift Card

Bare Skin Co. Products

Dunk'n $15 gift card

Starbucks $15 gift card

Kohl's pink blanket with bows

Target $10 gift card

Vera Bradley Lanyard

Dickinson and Wait necklace

Paparazzi Jewelry

$25 Gourmet Gift Baskets Gift Card

$40 Bath and Body Works Gift Card

$30 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card

Jackpot Arcade 2 All day play passes


$5 ticket 1 chance to win
$5

$5 Tickets

$50+ Value Items


$50 Visa Gift Card

Top Golf Gameplay Certificate

Kendra Scott Necklace

Soulshine Medicine Gift Certificate 1 hour Prenatal Yoga

Barns of Rose Hill Event Passes

Mountain Ink Designs Spooky Basket

Family Calm Space Basket

Wayside Farm Family Pack Farm Passes

Hair by Sarah Budzyn Gift Certificate

Jaydee's 4 free passes for Jaydee's Family Fun Center

Bear Chase 64oz growler, 2 pint glasses, merch, and a $50 Gift Card

Chilly Hollow T-Shirt, Merch, and $25 Gift Card

Lavender and Lemon soap

Two Sisters Paint Kits Family Paint Bundle (4)

Family Fun Night Basket Games, pizza gift card

Frigidaire Ice maker

Ninja Air Fryer

Frigidaire Mini Fridge

Onn LED Sound bar

Nall’s Farm Market Gift Basket


$10 ticket 1 chance to win
$10

$100-$500 value Items


1 Week Free Tuition in 2026


2 WVU Football Tickets WVU vs.Texas Tech


Nationals Luis Garcia autographed baseball $150 value


Mountain Adaptive Sport Family Pass up to 4 includes lift tickets, rentals, ski/ snowboarding lessons.


Hisense/Roku TV 40" Smart TV X2


$100 The Workingman store Gift Card


Moonhaven Photography Family Photo Session


Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt 2 player, Scavenger Hunt 10 player


Alamo Drafthouse Family Movie Night 4 movie tickets & 2 popcorns

Durham Cleaning Service Carpet Cleaning




