Cheers School Family Annual Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
$10+ Value Items
Chipotle Gift certificates (2 free entrees, chips and queso)
Sweet Elephant Bakery $15 Gift Card
Mario's Pizza Gift Certificate-Large one topping pizza
Ledo's Pizza Package
Bonnie Blue Southern Market & Bakery Gift Card
Bare Skin Co. Products
Dunk'n $15 gift card
Starbucks $15 gift card
Kohl's pink blanket with bows
Target $10 gift card
Vera Bradley Lanyard
Dickinson and Wait necklace
Paparazzi Jewelry
$25 Gourmet Gift Baskets Gift Card
$40 Bath and Body Works Gift Card
$30 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card
Jackpot Arcade 2 All day play passes
$5 Tickets
$50+ Value Items
$50 Visa Gift Card
Top Golf Gameplay Certificate
Kendra Scott Necklace
Soulshine Medicine Gift Certificate 1 hour Prenatal Yoga
Barns of Rose Hill Event Passes
Mountain Ink Designs Spooky Basket
Family Calm Space Basket
Wayside Farm Family Pack Farm Passes
Hair by Sarah Budzyn Gift Certificate
Jaydee's 4 free passes for Jaydee's Family Fun Center
Bear Chase 64oz growler, 2 pint glasses, merch, and a $50 Gift Card
Chilly Hollow T-Shirt, Merch, and $25 Gift Card
Lavender and Lemon soap
Two Sisters Paint Kits Family Paint Bundle (4)
Family Fun Night Basket Games, pizza gift card
Frigidaire Ice maker
Ninja Air Fryer
Frigidaire Mini Fridge
Onn LED Sound bar
Nall’s Farm Market Gift Basket
$100-$500 value Items
1 Week Free Tuition in 2026
2 WVU Football Tickets WVU vs.Texas Tech
Nationals Luis Garcia autographed baseball $150 value
Mountain Adaptive Sport Family Pass up to 4 includes lift tickets, rentals, ski/ snowboarding lessons.
Hisense/Roku TV 40" Smart TV X2
$100 The Workingman store Gift Card
Moonhaven Photography Family Photo Session
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt 2 player, Scavenger Hunt 10 player
Alamo Drafthouse Family Movie Night 4 movie tickets & 2 popcorns
Durham Cleaning Service Carpet Cleaning
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!