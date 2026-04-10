Cheers! Sponsorship Opportunities

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12 tickets to distribute to guests and their family members - VIP perks for guests that are 21+
Includes promotion of your business and a booth option to reach our anticipated 300+ guests. VIP guests (21+ only) get two drink tickets for beers, a punch card for samples from our alcohol vendors, and a VIP swag bag.
8 tickets to distribute to guests and their family members - VIP perks for guests that are 21+
Includes promotion of your business and a booth option to reach our anticipated 300+ guests. VIP guests (21+ only) get two drink tickets for beers, a punch card for samples from our alcohol vendors, and a VIP swag bag.
4 tickets to distribute to guests and their family members - VIP perks for guests that are 21+
Includes promotion of your business and a booth option to reach our anticipated 300+ guests. VIP guests (21+ only) get two drink tickets for beers, a punch card for samples from our alcohol vendors, and a VIP swag bag.
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