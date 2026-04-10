Don Harrington Discovery Center Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Don Harrington Discovery Center Foundation Inc

About this event

Cheers! Sponsorship Opportunities

2301 N Soncy Rd

Amarillo, TX 79124, USA

Monarch Sponsor Tier
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

12 tickets to distribute to guests and their family members - VIP perks for guests that are 21+


Includes promotion of your business and a booth option to reach our anticipated 300+ guests. VIP guests (21+ only) get two drink tickets for beers, a punch card for samples from our alcohol vendors, and a VIP swag bag.

Rattle Snake Sponsor Tier
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 tickets to distribute to guests and their family members - VIP perks for guests that are 21+


Includes promotion of your business and a booth option to reach our anticipated 300+ guests. VIP guests (21+ only) get two drink tickets for beers, a punch card for samples from our alcohol vendors, and a VIP swag bag.

Road Runner Sponsor Tier
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets to distribute to guests and their family members - VIP perks for guests that are 21+


Includes promotion of your business and a booth option to reach our anticipated 300+ guests. VIP guests (21+ only) get two drink tickets for beers, a punch card for samples from our alcohol vendors, and a VIP swag bag.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!