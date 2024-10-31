Arizona Community Doula Collective
Cheers to 1 year! Event Sponsorship
1015 S Park Ave
Tucson, AZ 85719
Bronze Sponsor
$100
Logo will be included on website & specific materials
Silver
$250
Benefits of Bronze plus logo is linked to your website
Gold
$500
Benefits of Bronze & Silver plus a dedicated blog post on our website
Platinum
$1,000
Benefits of Bronze, Silver & Gold tiers plus a dedicated social media feature
Diamond
$2,500
Benefits of other tiers plus a dedicated feature in monthly newsletter to community partners
