Cheers to 10 Years Silent Auction

Step into a world of immersive art and mind-bending creativity! Enjoy two general admission tickets to Meow Wolf Houston, where groundbreaking storytelling, interactive installation rooms, and otherworldly environments invite you to explore, touch, and discover. A perfect experience for art lovers, families, and the endlessly curious.
Market Value: $66
Starting Bid: $20
Indulge in a lovingly crafted, heirloom dessert made from a treasured family recipe passed down from Jackie’s Oma, Rosemary. This award-winning California Sherry Wine Cake—which once won a Betty Crocker Baking Contest—is baked fresh by Pam Bonta, keeping every nostalgic note and handwritten detail of the original recipe alive.
Moist, aromatic, and dusted with powdered sugar just like Oma made it, this cake is a rare treat that blends tradition, memory, and exceptional homemade flavor. A perfect centerpiece for your holiday table or a heartfelt gift for someone special.
Market Value: $50
Starting Bid: $20
Unlock your inner confectioner with four tickets to a hands-on lollipop-making class at Papa Bubble HTX! Learn the art of crafting colorful, gourmet hard candy while creating delicious treats to take home. A fun and memorable experience for families, friends, or anyone with a sweet tooth.
Market Value: $120
Starting Bid: $40
Level up your fitness routine with a 5-Class Pass to Ryde Heights, Houston’s energetic and community-centered indoor cycling studio. Enjoy high-intensity rides led by inspiring instructors, designed to boost endurance, strength, and motivation. Perfect for beginners and seasoned riders alike.
Market Value: $125
Starting Bid: $45
Experience the beauty of Galveston’s harbor with guest passes for a Historic Harbor Tour & Dolphin Watch. Cruise along the waterfront while expert guides share fascinating local history—and keep an eye out for playful dolphins along the way! A family-friendly adventure that blends relaxation, wildlife, and coastal charm.
Market Value: $60
Starting Bid: $20
Enjoy an unforgettable night out with two VIP tickets to a show of your choice at 713 Music Hall (subject to availability). Whether your heart is set on rock, pop, comedy, or an up-and-coming artist, you’ll experience premium views, elevated comfort, and an exclusive concert atmosphere at one of Houston’s premier live music venues.
Market Value: $250
Starting Bid: $70
Discover global flavors with a $50 gift card to Phoenicia Specialty Foods, Houston’s iconic international market. Explore aisles filled with artisan breads, Mediterranean specialties, imported cheeses, handcrafted pastries, and gourmet ingredients from around the world. Perfect for creating a memorable meal, hosting friends, or indulging in your favorite treats from one of Houston’s most beloved culinary destinations.
Market Value: $50
Starting Bid: $20
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!