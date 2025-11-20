Cheers to 10 Years Silent Auction

Indulge in a lovingly crafted, heirloom dessert made from a treasured family recipe passed down from Jackie’s Oma, Rosemary. This award-winning California Sherry Wine Cake—which once won a Betty Crocker Baking Contest—is baked fresh by Pam Bonta, keeping every nostalgic note and handwritten detail of the original recipe alive.

Moist, aromatic, and dusted with powdered sugar just like Oma made it, this cake is a rare treat that blends tradition, memory, and exceptional homemade flavor. A perfect centerpiece for your holiday table or a heartfelt gift for someone special.





Market Value: $50

Starting Bid: $20



