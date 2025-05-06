Cheers to 15 Years: One Love, One Vision, One Village

VIP Reception w/Open Bar | 4:30 -5:30pm • Exclusive Access to OVA’s Historic Ribbon Cutting & Champaign Toast | 5:00pm • First Entry to the Unveiling of OVA Freedom’s Urban Greenspace • Cultural Cuisine & Margarita Bar • Live Painting • Live Music • Live Performances
VIP Reception w/Open Bar | 4:30 -5:30pm • Exclusive Access to OVA’s Historic Ribbon Cutting & Champaign Toast | 5:00pm • First Entry to the Unveiling of OVA Freedom’s Urban Greenspace • Cultural Cuisine & Margarita Bar • Live Painting • Live Music • Live Performances
VIP TABLE SPONSOR
$1,500
Reserved Priority Seating for 10 Special Guests • Name listed on table and in event program • VIP Reception w/Open Bar | 4:30 -5:30pm • Exclusive Access to OVA’s Historic Ribbon Cutting & Champaign Toast | 5:00pm • First Entry to the Unveiling of OVA Freedom’s Urban Greenspace • Commemorative Gift to honor your impact • 2 complimentary bottles of select wine • Cultural Cuisine & Margarita Bar curated by local Chefs and Mixologists • Early Access to Silent Auction • Live Painting • Music & Performances
Reserved Priority Seating for 10 Special Guests • Name listed on table and in event program • VIP Reception w/Open Bar | 4:30 -5:30pm • Exclusive Access to OVA’s Historic Ribbon Cutting & Champaign Toast | 5:00pm • First Entry to the Unveiling of OVA Freedom’s Urban Greenspace • Commemorative Gift to honor your impact • 2 complimentary bottles of select wine • Cultural Cuisine & Margarita Bar curated by local Chefs and Mixologists • Early Access to Silent Auction • Live Painting • Music & Performances
FOUNDING SPONSOR $10,000 - $250,000
$10,000
100% of every charitable contributions is a direct investment in community building, urban greening and wellness in the heart of a federally designated 'Food Desert' and Opportunity Zone. COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK FOR THE FULL SPONSORSHIP PACKET... https://drive.google.com/file/d/14BItxWDk9oS1I3gIukyQdq7aft8gHl7-/view or email [email protected].
100% of every charitable contributions is a direct investment in community building, urban greening and wellness in the heart of a federally designated 'Food Desert' and Opportunity Zone. COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK FOR THE FULL SPONSORSHIP PACKET... https://drive.google.com/file/d/14BItxWDk9oS1I3gIukyQdq7aft8gHl7-/view or email [email protected].