Cheers to 5 years RAFFLES!

Join Tuft the World for a mini-tuft workshop! In this hands-on instructional class, you’ll learn how to use a power tufting machine to create a rug or wall hanging using provided designs (or your own). We'll cover the basics of setting up a tufting frame and backing cloth, threading and operating tufting machines. All supplies included and participants will take their finished work home following the class. Bring your own snacks or drinks to stay energized. www.tufttheworld.com Value: $75