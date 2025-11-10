eventClosed

Cheers to 50 Years! Career Development Council

Buffalo Bills Autographed Collectible item
Buffalo Bills Autographed Collectible
$50

Own a piece of Buffalo Bills sports history with an autographed shoe —perfect for collectors or die-hard fans looking to show their team pride.

Donated by: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Sabres Autographed Collectible item
Buffalo Sabres Autographed Collectible
$50

Own a piece of Buffalo Sabres sports history with an autographed puck —perfect for collectors or die-hard fans looking to show their team pride.

Donated by: Buffalo Sabres

Tee Off Adventure item
Tee Off Adventure
$100

Double the fun on the greens! Four passes including carts at Soaring Eagles plus four passes including carts at Mark Twain make this the ultimate golf experience for friends or family.

Estimated Value: $408

Donated by: Mark Twain and Soaring Eagles

Splash & Play Waterpark Experience item
Splash & Play Waterpark Experience
$25

Dive into fun and adventure! Enjoy a thrilling day at Seabreeze Waterpark and then hit the water with kayaking or paddleboarding on scenic Seneca Lake. Perfect for family or friends seeking excitement.

Estimated Value: $234

Donated by: Seabreeze & Seneca Lake Kayak & Paddle

Creative Masterpiece- Glassblowing Adventure item
Creative Masterpiece- Glassblowing Adventure
$75

Become an artist for a day! This hands-on glassblowing session at the Corning Museum of Glass lets you create your own masterpiece and take home a beautiful CMOG glass vase. Perfect for a creative date, family outing, or anyone who loves unique art experiences.

Estimated Value: $344

Donated by: Anonymous and The Moshiers

Relax & Recharge- Spa & Self-Care Experience item
Relax & Recharge- Spa & Self-Care Experience
$25

Indulge your senses and pamper yourself! Rejuvenating yoga, wine, plus a soothing massage for the ultimate relaxation experience. Perfect for anyone looking to unwind and refresh. And a back brace for the days when you need support!

Estimated Value: $195

Donated by: Circle of Life Yoga, One Hope Wine, New Beginnings Wellness Center, Hapeman Rodrigues Chiropractic

Mini Getaway- Night & Dine item
Mini Getaway- Night & Dine
$25

Escape for a night of luxury and delicious dining! Ideal for couples or friends wanting a relaxing mini getaway.

Estimated Value: $220

Donated by: Radisson Hotel Corning, Nickel's Pit BBQ, & Dippity Do Dahs

Finger Lakes Flair item
Finger Lakes Flair
$50

Embark on a delicious Finger Lakes tasting journey!

Start with a meal at Hilltop Inn, where you can take in its beautiful overlook of the City of Elmira. Enjoy classic supper club favorites at Lib’s and premium local meats from Hamilton Meats to savor at home. Then raise a glass with handcrafted spirits from Finger Lakes Distilling and unwind with a visit to Watkins Glen for Jerlando’s beloved Italian cuisine.

Explore, dine, sip, and savor—perfect for date nights, weekend adventures, or sharing great meals with family

Estimated Value: $250

Donated by: Jerlando's, Hilltop Inn, Lib's Supper Club, Hamilton Meats, & Finger Lakes Distilling

Ultimate Music Experience- Portable Speaker item
Ultimate Music Experience- Portable Speaker
$50

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore Portable Speaker- Crystal-clear sound anywhere you go—perfect for music lovers, adventurers, and home entertainers alike.

Estimated Value: $299

Donated by: The Sassmans

Auto Essentials Coupon Package item
Auto Essentials Coupon Package
$25

Keep your car running like new! From performance upgrades to routine maintenance, this lot covers all your automotive needs.

Estimated Value: $540

Donated by: GLF Performance & Steve Shannon Tire & Auto Center

Lucky Winner- Lotto Fun & Tioga Downs Buffet item
Lucky Winner- Lotto Fun & Tioga Downs Buffet
$75

Feeling lucky? Try your chance with lottery tickets and a festive Lotto Tree! Every ticket could be a winner—perfect for thrill-seekers and game lovers. Plus enjoy two gift certificates for the Tioga Downs Casino Buffet.

Estimated Value: $335

Donated by: Career Development Council Staff & Tioga Downs

Toasty Whiskey Nights item
Toasty Whiskey Nights
$25

Share a toast with your closest friends.

Estimated Value: $185

Donated by: Lori Hardee & Maarit Clay

Put Your Best Face Forward item
Put Your Best Face Forward
$25

Enjoy a relaxing facial just in time for the holidays!

Estimated Value: $205

Donated by: Ageless Corning

Treasure from Market Street item
Treasure from Market Street
$25

Three handmade snowmen from Vitrix and a colorful tote for your Market Street shopping adventures.

Estimated Value: $225

Donated by: I.B.E.W. Local 139 and Connors Mercantile

