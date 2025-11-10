Cheers to 50 Years! Career Development Council

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Own a piece of Buffalo Bills sports history with an autographed shoe —perfect for collectors or die-hard fans looking to show their team pride.
Donated by: Buffalo Bills
Own a piece of Buffalo Sabres sports history with an autographed puck —perfect for collectors or die-hard fans looking to show their team pride.
Donated by: Buffalo Sabres
Double the fun on the greens! Four passes including carts at Soaring Eagles plus four passes including carts at Mark Twain make this the ultimate golf experience for friends or family.
Estimated Value: $408
Donated by: Mark Twain and Soaring Eagles
Dive into fun and adventure! Enjoy a thrilling day at Seabreeze Waterpark and then hit the water with kayaking or paddleboarding on scenic Seneca Lake. Perfect for family or friends seeking excitement.
Estimated Value: $234
Donated by: Seabreeze & Seneca Lake Kayak & Paddle
Become an artist for a day! This hands-on glassblowing session at the Corning Museum of Glass lets you create your own masterpiece and take home a beautiful CMOG glass vase. Perfect for a creative date, family outing, or anyone who loves unique art experiences.
Estimated Value: $344
Donated by: Anonymous and The Moshiers
Indulge your senses and pamper yourself! Rejuvenating yoga, wine, plus a soothing massage for the ultimate relaxation experience. Perfect for anyone looking to unwind and refresh. And a back brace for the days when you need support!
Estimated Value: $195
Donated by: Circle of Life Yoga, One Hope Wine, New Beginnings Wellness Center, Hapeman Rodrigues Chiropractic
Escape for a night of luxury and delicious dining! Ideal for couples or friends wanting a relaxing mini getaway.
Estimated Value: $220
Donated by: Radisson Hotel Corning, Nickel's Pit BBQ, & Dippity Do Dahs
Embark on a delicious Finger Lakes tasting journey!
Start with a meal at Hilltop Inn, where you can take in its beautiful overlook of the City of Elmira. Enjoy classic supper club favorites at Lib’s and premium local meats from Hamilton Meats to savor at home. Then raise a glass with handcrafted spirits from Finger Lakes Distilling and unwind with a visit to Watkins Glen for Jerlando’s beloved Italian cuisine.
Explore, dine, sip, and savor—perfect for date nights, weekend adventures, or sharing great meals with family
Estimated Value: $250
Donated by: Jerlando's, Hilltop Inn, Lib's Supper Club, Hamilton Meats, & Finger Lakes Distilling
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore Portable Speaker- Crystal-clear sound anywhere you go—perfect for music lovers, adventurers, and home entertainers alike.
Estimated Value: $299
Donated by: The Sassmans
Keep your car running like new! From performance upgrades to routine maintenance, this lot covers all your automotive needs.
Estimated Value: $540
Donated by: GLF Performance & Steve Shannon Tire & Auto Center
Feeling lucky? Try your chance with lottery tickets and a festive Lotto Tree! Every ticket could be a winner—perfect for thrill-seekers and game lovers. Plus enjoy two gift certificates for the Tioga Downs Casino Buffet.
Estimated Value: $335
Donated by: Career Development Council Staff & Tioga Downs
Share a toast with your closest friends.
Estimated Value: $185
Donated by: Lori Hardee & Maarit Clay
Enjoy a relaxing facial just in time for the holidays!
Estimated Value: $205
Donated by: Ageless Corning
Three handmade snowmen from Vitrix and a colorful tote for your Market Street shopping adventures.
Estimated Value: $225
Donated by: I.B.E.W. Local 139 and Connors Mercantile
