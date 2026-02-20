Cheers to Charity 2026

About this event
Ticket grants you access to Cheers to Charity event on August 8, 2025. Event starts at 6:00pm. You will have access to 15 tastes of our wine and beer selection, a voting card for the home-brew beer competition, tapas, one meal plate of your choice, a non-alcoholic bar, music, and so much more! You will also be able to take home a souvenir glass and have the opportunity to check out our silent auction.
MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER
For tax purposes food and beverage value $15
Ticket grants you access to Cheers to Charity event on August 8, 2025. Our VIPs can enter the event EARLY at 5:30!!!! You will have access so a special VIP area and catered meal in addition, You will have 15 tastes of our wine and beer selection, a voting card for the home-brew beer competition, tapas, one meal plate of your choice, a non-alcoholic bar, music, and so much more! You will also be able to take home a souvenir glass and have the opportunity to check out our silent auction.
MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER
For tax purposes food and beverage value $15
Our Designated Driver ticket is an amazing way to have a fun night and get friends home safe!
Your Designated Diver ticket will allow you into the event at 6:00pm on August 8th, 2025. You will be able to enjoy tapas, a meal plate of your choice, an amazing non-alcoholic bar, music and fun!
MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO USE THIS TICKET
For tax purposes food and beverage value $15
