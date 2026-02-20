Cheers to Charity 2026

Ticket grants you access to Cheers to Charity event on August 8, 2025. Event starts at 6:00pm. You will have access to 15 tastes of our wine and beer selection, a voting card for the home-brew beer competition, tapas, one meal plate of your choice, a non-alcoholic bar, music, and so much more! You will also be able to take home a souvenir glass and have the opportunity to check out our silent auction.





MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER





For tax purposes food and beverage value $15