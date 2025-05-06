Cheers to Kindness 2025 Official Silent Auction

Four 2-Park Single Day Tickets To Universal Studios Florida
$200
Starting bid
Blockout dates apply
Expires May 1, 2026
Valued at $700.00
Seasons 52 Dinner for 2 with Alison Spalding & Al Sterling
$100
Starting bid
Spend an Evening with Alison and AL of Fostering Kindness
Enjoy Seasons 52's Seasonally Inspired Menu
Value: Priceless
Two-Piece Jewelry Set From Kendra Scott
$40
Starting bid
Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz ($58.00 Value)
Grayson Gold Stretch Bracelet in Rose Quartz ($45.00 Value)
14K Gold Over Brass Setting
Total Value $103.00
Date Night & Bourbon Basket
$75
Starting bid
Dinner for two at Hamilton’s Kitchen
The Alfond Inn, Winter Park
Includes A Barrel Pick Bottle of Elijah Craig a Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge Glass, a Bourbon Smoke Infuser Set Specialty Ice Cubes a Fostering Kindness-Branded Whiskey Glass
Total Value: $269.00
Loungefly Disney Princess Layered Cake Mini Backpack
$30
Starting bid
A Boxlunch exclusive that has since been retired!
Value: Priceless
Loungefly Disney Parks Critters Chaos Mini Backpack
$30
Starting bid
A Disney Parks exclusive from 2023
Value: Priceless
“Dragonfly” 18" x 24" Canvas Print
$20
Starting bid
Sal Vos is an American veteran, a retired paratrooper, a poet, and a photographer. He spent his childhood bouncing between orphanages and group homes in New Jersey, and knows the perils of our foster care system, past and present. Sal wished to contribute his photography to Cheers to Kindness in honor of the children who struggle in foster care today.
“Hibiscus Flower” 18" x 24" Canvas Print
$20
Starting bid
Sal Vos is an American veteran, a retired paratrooper, a poet, and a photographer. He spent his childhood bouncing between orphanages and group homes in New Jersey, and knows the perils of our foster care system, past and present. Sal wished to contribute his photography to Cheers to Kindness in honor of the children who struggle in foster care today.
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon 750ml
$150
Starting bid
The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak.
Blanton’s Original set the standard for single barrel bourbons in 1984. Best served neat or on the rocks. Bottled
at 46.5% alcohol by volume.
Includes a Fostering Kindness-Branded Whiskey Glass.
Total Value $115.00
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye 134 proof
$50
Starting bid
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Barrel Proof
is bottled straight from the barrel
at its full proof. It features notes of sweet brown sugar, toasted oak & hints of dark spice.
Includes a Fostering Kindness-branded
whiskey glass.
Total Value $95.00
Gift certificate to Jake N’ Bake Cakes
$30
Starting bid
Jake N’ Bake Cakes are made with care and attention to
detail, ensuring every cake is moist, delicious, and beautiful.
Jake N’ Bake Cakes donates a custom cake to a local child in foster care for every cake sold.
Valid for a custom cake up to $100.00
Isaac Bruce Autographed Los Angeles Rams Helmet
$40
Starting bid
Isaac Bruce Autographed Los Angeles Rams Helmet
Authenticated by Beckett Authentication services
Valued at $150.00
1-Day Kennedy Space Center VIP Experience
$400
Starting bid
$50 bid increments ///
VIP package includes general admission for 4 and parking plus the behind the gates "Explore Tour", which offers access to restricted areas and views of the historic launch sites.
Your day is made even more special with $75 in meal vouchers and a personal concierge guide.
Valid until
September 19, 2025
Total Value $1,350.00
