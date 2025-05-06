Hosted by

Fostering Kindness Corp
Sales closed

Cheers to Kindness 2025 Official Silent Auction

Four 2-Park Single Day Tickets To Universal Studios Florida item
Four 2-Park Single Day Tickets To Universal Studios Florida
$200

Starting bid

Blockout dates apply Expires May 1, 2026 Valued at $700.00
Seasons 52 Dinner for 2 with Alison Spalding & Al Sterling item
Seasons 52 Dinner for 2 with Alison Spalding & Al Sterling
$100

Starting bid

Spend an Evening with Alison and AL of Fostering Kindness Enjoy Seasons 52's Seasonally Inspired Menu Value: Priceless
Two-Piece Jewelry Set From Kendra Scott item
Two-Piece Jewelry Set From Kendra Scott
$40

Starting bid

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz ($58.00 Value) Grayson Gold Stretch Bracelet in Rose Quartz ($45.00 Value) 14K Gold Over Brass Setting Total Value $103.00
Date Night & Bourbon Basket item
Date Night & Bourbon Basket
$75

Starting bid

Dinner for two at Hamilton’s Kitchen The Alfond Inn, Winter Park Includes A Barrel Pick Bottle of Elijah Craig a Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge Glass, a Bourbon Smoke Infuser Set Specialty Ice Cubes a Fostering Kindness-Branded Whiskey Glass Total Value: $269.00
Loungefly Disney Princess Layered Cake Mini Backpack item
Loungefly Disney Princess Layered Cake Mini Backpack
$30

Starting bid

A Boxlunch exclusive that has since been retired! Value: Priceless
Loungefly Disney Parks Critters Chaos Mini Backpack item
Loungefly Disney Parks Critters Chaos Mini Backpack
$30

Starting bid

A Disney Parks exclusive from 2023 Value: Priceless
“Dragonfly” 18" x 24" Canvas Print item
“Dragonfly” 18" x 24" Canvas Print
$20

Starting bid

Sal Vos is an American veteran, a retired paratrooper, a poet, and a photographer. He spent his childhood bouncing between orphanages and group homes in New Jersey, and knows the perils of our foster care system, past and present. Sal wished to contribute his photography to Cheers to Kindness in honor of the children who struggle in foster care today.
“Hibiscus Flower” 18" x 24" Canvas Print item
“Hibiscus Flower” 18" x 24" Canvas Print
$20

Starting bid

Sal Vos is an American veteran, a retired paratrooper, a poet, and a photographer. He spent his childhood bouncing between orphanages and group homes in New Jersey, and knows the perils of our foster care system, past and present. Sal wished to contribute his photography to Cheers to Kindness in honor of the children who struggle in foster care today.
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon 750ml item
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon 750ml
$150

Starting bid

The taste profile is sweet, with notes of citrus and oak. Blanton’s Original set the standard for single barrel bourbons in 1984. Best served neat or on the rocks. Bottled at 46.5% alcohol by volume. Includes a Fostering Kindness-Branded Whiskey Glass. Total Value $115.00
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye 134 proof item
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye 134 proof
$50

Starting bid

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Barrel Proof is bottled straight from the barrel at its full proof. It features notes of sweet brown sugar, toasted oak & hints of dark spice. Includes a Fostering Kindness-branded whiskey glass. Total Value $95.00
Gift certificate to Jake N’ Bake Cakes item
Gift certificate to Jake N’ Bake Cakes
$30

Starting bid

Jake N’ Bake Cakes are made with care and attention to detail, ensuring every cake is moist, delicious, and beautiful. Jake N’ Bake Cakes donates a custom cake to a local child in foster care for every cake sold. Valid for a custom cake up to $100.00
Isaac Bruce Autographed Los Angeles Rams Helmet item
Isaac Bruce Autographed Los Angeles Rams Helmet
$40

Starting bid

Isaac Bruce Autographed Los Angeles Rams Helmet Authenticated by Beckett Authentication services Valued at $150.00
1-Day Kennedy Space Center VIP Experience item
1-Day Kennedy Space Center VIP Experience
$400

Starting bid

$50 bid increments /// VIP package includes general admission for 4 and parking plus the behind the gates "Explore Tour", which offers access to restricted areas and views of the historic launch sites. Your day is made even more special with $75 in meal vouchers and a personal concierge guide. Valid until September 19, 2025 Total Value $1,350.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!