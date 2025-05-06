Cheers to Kindness 2025 Official Silent Auction

Sal Vos is an American veteran, a retired paratrooper, a poet, and a photographer. He spent his childhood bouncing between orphanages and group homes in New Jersey, and knows the perils of our foster care system, past and present. Sal wished to contribute his photography to Cheers to Kindness in honor of the children who struggle in foster care today.

