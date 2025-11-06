Clarence Center Elementary PTO

Clarence Center Elementary PTO

Cheetah Chase Color Run 2026 Sponsorship

9600 Clarence Center Rd

Clarence Center, NY 14032, USA

Main Event Sponsor item
Main Event Sponsor
$2,500

* 1 Opportunity Available *
Premier logo placement on all event t-shirts (400+ distributed)

Banner with business logo at the Finish Line

Verbal recognition during event kickoff and throughout the evening

Featured listing with clickable logo + link/QR code on registration site (Zeffy)

Business spotlight in event correspondences & social media (pre- and post-event)

Ability to include branded promotional items in student prize bags

Option to host a sponsor booth/table at the event

Business name featured on roadside sign

Logo featured on Color Run photobooth backdrop

Tax-deductible donation receipt provided

Cool Down Zone Sponsor
$1,500

* 1 Opportunity Available *
Prominent logo placement in the Cool Down Zone

Logo printed on back of event t-shirt

Recognition during announcements and on social media

Logo featured on the photobooth backdrop

Logo and business name on Zeffy registration site

Banner displayed on Clarence Center Road

Ability to include promotional items in student grab bags

Recognition in post-event thank-you communications

Logo featured on one student prize item

Tax-deductible donation receipt

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Logo featured on student fundraising incentive items

Logo printed on event t-shirts

Logo and name displayed on Clarence Center Road event banner

•         Logo Printed on Starting line signage

Business name + clickable link on registration site (Zeffy)

Recognition on photobooth backdrop and PTO social media

Option to include promotional items in grab bags

Tax-deductible donation receipt

Silver Sponsor
$750

Logo on select student incentive items

Logo on Clarence Center Road event banner

Recognition on Zeffy and social media

Logo featured on one student prize item

Tax-deductible donation receipt

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Business name/logo on event banner (Clarence Center Road)

Recognition on Zeffy and PTO social media

Tax-deductible donation receipt

Event Booster
$250

Business name listed on PTO sponsor recognition page

Logo included in group sponsor banner at the event

Tax-deductible donation receipt

