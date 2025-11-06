Cheetah Chase Color Run 2026 Sponsorship

Hosted by
* 1 Opportunity Available *
• Premier logo placement on all event t-shirts (400+ distributed)
• Banner with business logo at the Finish Line
• Verbal recognition during event kickoff and throughout the evening
• Featured listing with clickable logo + link/QR code on registration site (Zeffy)
• Business spotlight in event correspondences & social media (pre- and post-event)
• Ability to include branded promotional items in student prize bags
• Option to host a sponsor booth/table at the event
• Business name featured on roadside sign
• Logo featured on Color Run photobooth backdrop
• Tax-deductible donation receipt provided
* 1 Opportunity Available *
• Prominent logo placement in the Cool Down Zone
• Logo printed on back of event t-shirt
• Recognition during announcements and on social media
• Logo featured on the photobooth backdrop
• Logo and business name on Zeffy registration site
• Banner displayed on Clarence Center Road
• Ability to include promotional items in student grab bags
• Recognition in post-event thank-you communications
• Logo featured on one student prize item
• Tax-deductible donation receipt
• Logo featured on student fundraising incentive items
• Logo printed on event t-shirts
• Logo and name displayed on Clarence Center Road event banner
• Logo Printed on Starting line signage
• Business name + clickable link on registration site (Zeffy)
• Recognition on photobooth backdrop and PTO social media
• Option to include promotional items in grab bags
• Tax-deductible donation receipt
• Logo on select student incentive items
• Logo on Clarence Center Road event banner
• Recognition on Zeffy and social media
• Logo featured on one student prize item
• Tax-deductible donation receipt
• Business name/logo on event banner (Clarence Center Road)
• Recognition on Zeffy and PTO social media
• Tax-deductible donation receipt
• Business name listed on PTO sponsor recognition page
• Logo included in group sponsor banner at the event
• Tax-deductible donation receipt
