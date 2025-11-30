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Casa De Luz Sd

About this event

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Chef Joann Private Catering

Chef Joann
$1,500

Starting bid

Valued at: $4,500

Seasonal tasting menu: expertly crafted courses featuring quality organic ingredients, thoughtfully sourced, and artfully presented. Menu is fully customizable based on the client's vision and palette.

 

Wine & Cocktail Pairings

Carefully selected wines and signature cocktails that complement each course

 

Pending Availability. Not valid on weekends or holidays. Expires DEC. 2026

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