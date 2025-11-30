Chef Joann Private Catering

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About this event
Starting bid
Valued at: $4,500
Seasonal tasting menu: expertly crafted courses featuring quality organic ingredients, thoughtfully sourced, and artfully presented. Menu is fully customizable based on the client's vision and palette.
Wine & Cocktail Pairings
Carefully selected wines and signature cocktails that complement each course
Pending Availability. Not valid on weekends or holidays. Expires DEC. 2026
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