Chef Showcase- Night of Dreams

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Discounted from individual tickets. Table for 10 with access to all of the activities and chefs.
Presenting Sponsor – Level I
The Presenting Sponsor – Level I helps cover the cost of the event and receives 10 event tickets, including a reserved table. The sponsor’s logo will be recognized at the event and featured across PDC’s social media platforms and website.
Presenting Sponsor – Level II
The Presenting Sponsor – Level II is a premier partner that underwrites a significant portion of the event’s cost. This level includes high-visibility recognition throughout the event, with name and logo placement on every table and prominent recognition during presentations. The sponsor will also receive enhanced exposure across PDC’s social media platforms and website.
Title Sponsor
The Title Sponsor underwrites a significant portion of the event’s costs and receives top-tier recognition in return. This includes prominent visibility at the event, with recognition on every table and during presentations. The Title Sponsor will also receive extensive exposure across PDC’s social media platforms, website, and any media or news appearances leading up to the Chef Showcase.
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