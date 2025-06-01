seeds in the middle inc
Chefs! Foodies! Join the Fresh Cook-off Challenge! Win $100
318 Rogers Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA
Chef Entry Fee
$40
Grants entry to the event with access to equipment and free fresh produce for your dish.
Taster/Judge - includes 1 drink
$35
Come taste the entries and also get a free fresh drink, mocktail or cocktail or wine or beer!
VIP
$100
Buy a ticket to taste all you want and get special waiter service and extras =- just for supporting Seeds in the Middle.
