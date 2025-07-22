Chef's Table - 10/21/2025 (October) - Emily Foytlin

This event is free of charge for cancer patients and survivors as part of our mission to nourish and support those in the fight.



If you are not a cancer patient or survivor, we kindly ask that you consider a suggested donation of $25 to help cover the cost of your lunch and support the meals we lovingly prepare for the patients we serve.



Your participation helps make our table a place of healing and hope—thank you!





Este evento es gratuito para pacientes con cáncer y sobrevivientes, como parte de nuestra misión de nutrir y apoyar a quienes están en la lucha.



Si no eres paciente ni sobreviviente de cáncer, te pedimos amablemente que consideres una donación sugerida de $25 para ayudar a cubrir el costo de tu almuerzo y apoyar las comidas que preparamos con cariño para los pacientes a quienes servimos.



Tu participación ayuda a hacer de nuestra mesa un lugar de sanación y esperanza. ¡Gracias!