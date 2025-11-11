Chelsea Piers Foundation's Silent Auction

Treat yourself and your best friend to the ultimate luxury shopping experience at Hugo BOSS’s North American flagship store in New York City’s iconic Columbus Circle.





Enjoy a private styling session with a dedicated fashion expert, who will work with you to curate a wardrobe that’s tailored to your personal aesthetic — whether you’re dressing for the boardroom, the ballroom, or anywhere in between.





This one-of-a-kind experience includes:

Private appointment with a Hugo BOSS stylist

Access to the latest seasonal women’s collection

Two different styles curated for both you and your guest - Ballroom & Boardroom





This exclusive appointment must be scheduled 3–4 weeks in advance at a mutually agreed upon date.





Redefine sophistication with BOSS. Style, service, and substance — all in one luxurious package.



