Chelsea Piers Foundation's Silent Auction

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This 16" x 20" photograph has been personally hand-signed by Mark Messier with the inscription "LAST TO WEAR #11." It is officially licensed by the National Hockey League and comes with an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic. To ensure authenticity, the hologram can be reviewed online. This process helps to ensure that the product purchased is authentic and eliminates any possibility of duplication or fraud.
Starting bid
This bat has been personally hand-signed by Aaron Judge. It has been obtained under the auspices of the MLB Authentication Program and can be verified by its numbered hologram at MLB.com. It also comes with an individual numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic. This process helps to ensure that the product purchased is authentic and eliminates any possibility of duplication or fraud.
Starting bid
This 16" x 20" photograph has been personally hand-signed by Mike Piazza with the inscription "UNITED WE STAND." It has been obtained under the auspices of the Major League Baseball Authentication Program and can be verified by its numbered hologram at MLB.com. It also comes with an individual numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic.
Starting bid
Celebrate one of the newest New York Mets with this Juan Soto autographed Victus Game Model Bat. It features a hand-signed signature from the four-time All-Star and fove-time Silver Slugger. He spent the early years of his career with the Washington Nationals, contributing to their World Series championship in 2019. Soto also secured a Home Run Derby title during the 2022 season. After suiting up for the cross-town rival Yankees in 2024, he's now taking his talent to Citi Field. This memorabilia is a must-have for fans or MLB collections. Plus, it includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram that can be verified online to certify its authenticity.
Starting bid
Elevate your collection of New York Yankees memorabilia with this Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera autographed 16" x 20" Core Four Photograph. It features an eye-catching image of the legendary Yankees and their distinct signatures. Obtained under the auspices of Major League Baseball, this collectible includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram that can be verified online to certify authenticity.
Starting bid
This baseball has been personally hand-signed by Don Mattingly. It has been obtained under the auspices of the MLB Authentication Program and can be verified by its numbered hologram at MLB.com. It also comes with an individually numbered, tamper evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic.
Starting bid
This baseball has been personally hand-signed by Mariano Rivera. It has been obtained under the auspices of the MLB Authentication Program and can be verified by its numbered hologram at MLB.com. It also comes with an individual numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic.
Starting bid
Elevate your collection of New York Yankees memorabilia with this Derek Jeter autographed White Mitchell & Ness 2013 Authentic Jersey. It features eye-catching details and a distinct signature from the legendary shortstop. Obtained under the auspices of Major League Baseball, this collectible includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram that can be verified online to certify authenticity.
Starting bid
One of the most decorated basketball players of all time is notching one more milestone to his resume. New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is being inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and this 16" x 20" Tapping Head Celebration Photograph is the perfect way to immortalize the moment. It comes autographed and inscribed by the three-time Olympic gold medalist, making it a perfect collectible for any basketball fan. This item includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram that can be verified online to certify authenticity.
Starting bid
Show your love for the newest Knicks star with a signed Jalen Brunson basketball. This Wilson Authentic Series Indoor/Outdoor Basketball includes a "King of NY" Inscription alongside Brunson's autograph, making it a must-have for diehard New York Knicks fans. To ensure its authenticity, this official NBA collectible includes a numbered hologram that can be verified online.
Starting bid
Elevate your collection of New York Knicks memorabilia with this Patrick Ewing autographed Mitchell & Ness 1991 All-Star Game Authentic Jersey. With the unique, eye-catching All-Star design and the Hall of Fame center's distinct signature, this is a perfect way to commemorate a franchise legend. This jersey includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram that can be authenticated with FanSecure technology and verified online.
Starting bid
Pay homage to the impact that Vince Carter had on the New Jersey Nets by adding this autographed White, Red, and Blue Alternate Mitchell & Ness 2005-2006 Authentic Jersey to your collection. Featuring a hand-signed signature from the eight-time All-Star and authentic team details, this jersey is the perfect way to remember all that Carter accomplished throughout his legendary career.
Starting bid
Relive the thrill of Super Bowl XLII with this Eli Manning autographed ticket. This ticket from the University of Phoenix Stadium features a BGS-authenticated signature from Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning. Celebrate the New York Giants' historic win over the Patriots with this unique piece of memorabilia.
Starting bid
This jersey has been personally hand-signed by Phil Simms with the inscription "SB XXI MVP." It is officially licensed by the National Football League and comes with an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic. To ensure authenticity, the hologram can be reviewed online. This process helps to ensure that the product purchased is authentic and eliminates any possibility of duplication or fraud.
Starting bid
This jersey has been personally hand-signed by Lawrence Taylor. It is officially licensed by the National Football League and comes with an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic. To ensure authenticity, the hologram can be reviewed online. This process helps to ensure that the product purchased is authentic and eliminates any possibility of duplication or fraud.
Starting bid
Commemorate the legacy of New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath with this limited-edition signed football. Inscribed with the legendary QB's "Broadway" nickname, this Franklin white panel ball makes the perfect addition to any Jets collection. This collector's item includes a numbered hologram that can be verified online to ensure its authenticity and value.
Starting bid
Show off your excitement for all that Malik Nabers will achieve with the New York Giants by picking up this autographed 2024 NFL Draft First Round Pick Riddell Speed Mini Helmet. Featuring a hand-signed signature from the player, this memorabilia is a must-have for any fan of Malik Nabers or serious NFL collector. This item includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram that can be verified online to certify authenticity.
Starting bid
Commemorate Mark Messier's legacy with the New York Rangers with this Autographed Crystal Puck filled with ice from the 2023-24 NHL season. The Hall of Fame center helped the Rangers end their 54-year championship drought when the team defeated Vancouver 4-3 in the 1994 Stanley Cup Final. This one-of-a-kind collectible is the perfect addition for Rangers fans or collectors looking to add a unique example to their catalog.
Starting bid
This mask has been personally hand-signed by Mike Richter. It is officially licensed by the National Hockey League and comes with an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic. To ensure authenticity, the hologram can be reviewed online. This process helps to ensure that the product purchased is authentic and eliminates any possibility of duplication or fraud.
Starting bid
Pay homage to the impact that Sabrina Ionescu had on the New York Liberty by picking up this autographed Mint Green Nike Rebel Edition Swingman Jersey. Featuring authentic team details and trims, this hand-signed jersey is a must-have for any die-hard fan of the New York Liberty or serious NBA collector.
Starting bid
This baseball has been personally hand-signed by Aaron Judge. It has been obtained under the auspices of the MLB Authentication Program and can be verified by its numbered hologram at MLB.com. It also comes with an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic. To ensure authenticity, the hologram can be reviewed online. This process helps to ensure that the product purchased is authentic and eliminates any possibility of duplication or fraud.
Starting bid
Elevate your collection of New York Mets memorabilia with this Juan Soto autographed Nike 2024 City Connect Limited Jersey. It features eye-catching team details and a distinct signature from the superstar outfielder. Obtained under the auspices of Major League Baseball, this collectible includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram that can be verified online to certify authenticity.
Starting bid
Autographed by Pete Alonso, this Baseball is ready to boost your New York Mets memorabilia. Featuring an official design, this ball is an essential keepsake for any New York Mets fan. It showcases the distinct signature of Pete Alonso to provide a noteworthy piece to your collection.
Starting bid
Mika Zibanejad Autographed New York Rangers Home Fanatics Jersey.
Starting bid
2 House Seats to Broadway Revival of Rocky Horror Show at Studio 54 with 2-night stay at New York Hilton. Tickets valid from March 26-Wednesday April 22. Hotel stay valid until October 31, 2026. (From Roundabout Theatre Company and the New York Hilton/Ted & Kelly Selogie).
Starting bid
Treat yourself and your best friend to the ultimate luxury shopping experience at Hugo BOSS’s North American flagship store in New York City’s iconic Columbus Circle.
Enjoy a private styling session with a dedicated fashion expert, who will work with you to curate a wardrobe that’s tailored to your personal aesthetic — whether you’re dressing for the boardroom, the ballroom, or anywhere in between.
This one-of-a-kind experience includes:
This exclusive appointment must be scheduled 3–4 weeks in advance at a mutually agreed upon date.
Redefine sophistication with BOSS. Style, service, and substance — all in one luxurious package.
Starting bid
Step into timeless style with a made-to-measure suit experience at the Hugo BOSS flagship store in Columbus Circle, NYC.
You’ll meet one-on-one with a personal tailor to design a bespoke suit that fits your exact style and measurements. Choose from a curated selection of fabrics, colors, cuts, and design features to create a custom piece that’s truly your own.
This one-of-a-kind experience includes:
The perfect gift for any milestone occasion — or just because every man deserves a perfect suit.
Redefine sophistication with BOSS. Style, service, and substance — all in one luxurious package.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!