Cherokee Nation At Large Mutual Assistance Partners 2026

ᎤᏕᎵᎬᎢ (Udelv’i) Friend
$1,000

Valid for one year

Website Recognition - Name Only

Digital Badge for Online Display

One Quarterly Newsletter Shoutout

Window Cling

One Social Media Spotlight

Priority Invitations to Special Events (Attend Only)

ᏍᏆᏞᏍᏗ (Skwalelvdi) Family
$2,500

Valid for one year

Website Recognition - Name & Logo

Digital Badge for Online Display

Two Quarterly Newsletter Shoutouts

Window Cling

One Social Media Spotlight Every Quarter

Priority Invitations to Special Events (Attend and Table if applicable)

ᏗᏟᎶᏍᏗ (Ditlilosdi) Champion
$5,000

Valid for one year

Website Recognition - Name & Logo

Digital Badge for Online Display

Quarterly Newsletter Shoutouts Every Quarter

Window Cling

One Social Media Spotlight Every Month

Priority Invitations to Special Events (Attend and Table if applicable)

