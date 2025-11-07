Washington DC Rugby Foundation

Washington DC Rugby Foundation

Cherry Blossom Tournament 2026

401 Oklahoma Ave NE

Washington, DC 20002, USA

Club XVs- Regular Admission
$500

Men/Women's Club 15s teams after January 1st, 2025! Specify if its a men's or woman's team in the payment questionnaire.

College XVs- Regular Admission
$475

College 15s teams after January 1st, 2025! Specify if its a men's or woman's team in the payment questionnaire.

High School
$485

High School team entry fee. Specify if its a men's or woman's team in the payment questionnaire.

Two Teams (Club, College, HS)
$650

If you have two sides you want to put on for you college club, we offer a big discount this year! Give everyone a chance to have fun in DC! Specify if its a men's or woman's team in the payment questionnaire. Also if its split (if that's the case)

