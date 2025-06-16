CHFS Merchandise

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce officially published an original 28-page soft cover children’s storybook, “Genny Sees The Eclipse” in commemoration of the 2024 total solar eclipse that will dip the county into deep twilight for 3 minutes and 42 seconds. The informative and fun story takes place at the fictional Genesee Farm on April 8, 2024, when Genny the Cow and her farm animal friends experience the solar eclipse. Storyline: Genny the Cow is amazed by something special happening in the sky. When the Sun disappears and the sky suddenly darkens, the other animals head to the barn for bed. Genny explains that it’s not really nighttime, but a solar eclipse! After sharing safe viewing glasses with her friends, they experience the once-in-a-lifetime event together.

