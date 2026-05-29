CHES Banners 2026-2027

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Option 1: 1st half of school year (August 12 - January 29th) $1,000
Option 2: 2nd half of school year (February 1st - July 31st) $1,000
Option 3: Entire School Year (August 12th - July 31st) $1,500
Option 4: Banner for the. Entire School Year and Title Sponsorship of the CAPES Annual Fundraising Gala
Option 1: 1st half of school year (August 12 - January 29th) $1,000
Option 2: 2nd half of school year (February 1st - July 31st) $1,000
Option 3: Entire School Year (August 12th - July 31st) $1,500
Option 4: Banner for the. Entire School Year and Title Sponsorship of the CAPES Annual Fundraising Gala
Option 1: 1st half of school year (August 12 - January 29th) $1,000
Option 2: 2nd half of school year (February 1st - July 31st) $1,000
Option 3: Entire School Year (August 12th - July 31st) $1,500
Option 4: Banner for the. Entire School Year and Title Sponsorship of the CAPES Annual Fundraising Gala
Option 1: 1st half of school year (August 12 - January 29th) $1,000
Option 2: 2nd half of school year (February 1st - July 31st) $1,000
Option 3: Entire School Year (August 12th - July 31st) $1,500
Option 4: Banner for the. Entire School Year and Title Sponsorship of the CAPES Annual Fundraising Gala
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!