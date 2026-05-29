Chaparral Association of Parents and Educators for Students

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Chaparral Association of Parents and Educators for Students

About this event

CHES Banners 2026-2027

17250 Tannin Dr

Poway, CA 92064, USA

1: Banner for 1st half of the year
$1,000

Option 1: 1st half of school year (August 12 - January 29th) $1,000
Option 2: 2nd half of school year (February 1st - July 31st) $1,000
Option 3: Entire School Year (August 12th - July 31st) $1,500

Option 4: Banner for the. Entire School Year and Title Sponsorship of the CAPES Annual Fundraising Gala

2: Banner for 2nd half of the year
$1,000

Option 1: 1st half of school year (August 12 - January 29th) $1,000
Option 2: 2nd half of school year (February 1st - July 31st) $1,000
Option 3: Entire School Year (August 12th - July 31st) $1,500

Option 4: Banner for the. Entire School Year and Title Sponsorship of the CAPES Annual Fundraising Gala

3: Banner for the Entire School Year
$1,500

Option 1: 1st half of school year (August 12 - January 29th) $1,000
Option 2: 2nd half of school year (February 1st - July 31st) $1,000
Option 3: Entire School Year (August 12th - July 31st) $1,500

Option 4: Banner for the. Entire School Year and Title Sponsorship of the CAPES Annual Fundraising Gala

4: Banner and Title Sponsorship for the CAPES Annual Gala
$5,000

Option 1: 1st half of school year (August 12 - January 29th) $1,000
Option 2: 2nd half of school year (February 1st - July 31st) $1,000
Option 3: Entire School Year (August 12th - July 31st) $1,500

Option 4: Banner for the. Entire School Year and Title Sponsorship of the CAPES Annual Fundraising Gala

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