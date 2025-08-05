National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution

Offered by

National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution

About this shop

Chester County Chapter, NSDAR Online Store

Annual Membership Dues item
Annual Membership Dues
$70

Total includes National Dues $52, PSSDAR Dues $8 and Chapter Dues $10.

Life Member Chapter Dues item
Life Member Chapter Dues
$10

Use this option ONLY if you are a DAR Lifetime member. Thank you for your lifelong commitment.

Associate Membership Dues item
Associate Membership Dues
$10

Use this option ONLY if you are currently a member of another Chapter.

Printed Chapter Yearbook, Mailed item
Printed Chapter Yearbook, Mailed
$7

Our Directory of Officers, members and events all in one place, printed and mailed. The Yearbook will always be FREE for download as a pdf file from our members only site. Yearbooks will be mailed by early September or at time of order. Only 10 Remaining.

Chapter Donation item
Chapter Donation
$5

Please consider a tax-deductible donation of up to $100 as you renew your membership. Increments of $5.

Prospective Member Application Fee item
Prospective Member Application Fee
$155

Use this only if you have been instructed to by our Chapter Registrar.

Membership Reinstatement item
Membership Reinstatement
$80

Select this only if your DAR membership has lapsed and you are rejoining.

Supplemental Application Fee item
Supplemental Application Fee
$75

Select this only if you have been instructed by Chapter Registrar to remit.

Add a donation for National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!