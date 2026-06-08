Chester Festival

About this event
Single 10' x 10' Booth Space. To reserve a booth space, FULL booth payment must accompany your application.
Double 10' x 20' Booth Space. To reserve a booth space, FULL booth payment must accompany your application.
Non-Profit / Informational 10' x 10' Booth Space. To reserve a booth space, FULL booth payment must accompany your application.
110v Electric Hookup
220v Electric Hookup
MUST have a brick and mortar shop on The Common/The Green in Chester, VT
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!