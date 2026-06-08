Hosted by

Chester Community Events Inc

About this event

Chester Festival

635 VT-103

Chester, VT 05143, USA

Single Booth (10' x 10')
$200

Single 10' x 10' Booth Space. To reserve a booth space, FULL booth payment must accompany your application. 

Double Booth (10' x 20')
$375

Double 10' x 20' Booth Space. To reserve a booth space, FULL booth payment must accompany your application. 

Non-Profit / Informational Booth (10' x 10')
$50

Non-Profit / Informational 10' x 10' Booth Space. To reserve a booth space, FULL booth payment must accompany your application. 

110v Electric Hookup
$25

110v Electric Hookup

220v Electric Hookup
$50

220v Electric Hookup

Chester Commons Business Booth (10' x 10')
$100

MUST have a brick and mortar shop on The Common/The Green in Chester, VT

Add a donation for Chester Community Events Inc

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