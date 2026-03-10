Chester Town Democratic Committee

Hosted by

Chester Town Democratic Committee

About this raffle

CTDC's Quilt Raffle

One Ticket
$5

For just $5, you have a chance at winning this beautiful art quilt, valued at $2000.

Three Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Triple your chances for a little more!

Seven Tickets
$25
This includes 7 tickets

Seven chances to win this beautiful quilt!

Fifteen Tickets
$50
This includes 15 tickets

Fifteen chances to win this beautiful one of a kind artwork!

Thirty Tickets
$100
This includes 30 tickets

Thirty chances to win while contributing to keeping Vermont blue!

Seventy-Five Tickets
$250
This includes 75 tickets

Seventy-Five chances to win! Your generosity is deeply appreciated!

One Hundred Fifty Tickets
$500
This includes 150 tickets

One Hundred Fifty Chances to win! You're an angel. Thank you for keeping Vermont BLUE!

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