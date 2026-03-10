CTDC's Quilt Raffle

About this raffle
For just $5, you have a chance at winning this beautiful art quilt, valued at $2000.
Triple your chances for a little more!
Seven chances to win this beautiful quilt!
Fifteen chances to win this beautiful one of a kind artwork!
Thirty chances to win while contributing to keeping Vermont blue!
Seventy-Five chances to win! Your generosity is deeply appreciated!
One Hundred Fifty Chances to win! You're an angel. Thank you for keeping Vermont BLUE!
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