Chesterfield Chapter Of The VSUAA - Annual Membership 2026-2027

About the memberships
No expiration
Annual membership is designated for individuals who attended Virginia State University. Members in this category pay annual national dues of $40.00 to the National Alumni Association and $30.00 to the Chesterfield Chapter, and receive full membership benefits for one year. We are currently collecting membership for 2026-2027.
No expiration
Life membership is designated for individuals who attended Virginia State University. Members in this category pay annual local dues of $40.00 to Chesterfield Chapter and receive full membership benefits for one year. We are currently collecting membership for 2026-2027.
No expiration
Secondary Membership is for individuals who are members in good standing with VSUAA and have paid all required national and chapter dues through a chapter other than CCVSUAA. Members in this category pay annual local dues of $40.00 to the Chesterfield Chapter and will receive full membership benefits for one year. We are currently collecting membership for 2026-2027.
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