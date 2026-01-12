Chesterfield Chapter VSUAA: "Bottomless Mimosa Brunch Cruise on the Potomac "

About this event
Reserve your seat on the round-trip bus and 2-hour cruise with chef prepared buffet, bottomless mimosa, city skylines, and live DJ. (Full Payment - Final Sale - No Refunds)
Reserve your seat on the round-trip bus and 2-hour cruise with chef prepared buffet, bottomless mimosa, city skylines, and live DJ. (Initial Payment - Final Sale - No Refund)
Reserve your seat on the round-trip bus and 2-hour cruise with chef prepared buffet, bottomless mimosa, city skylines, and live DJ. (Final Payment - Final Sale - No Refund)
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