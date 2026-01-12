Chesterfield Chapter Of The Virginia State University Alumni A

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Chesterfield Chapter Of The Virginia State University Alumni A

About this event

Chesterfield Chapter VSUAA: "Bottomless Mimosa Brunch Cruise on the Potomac "

General Admission - Full Payment
$150

Reserve your seat on the round-trip bus and 2-hour cruise with chef prepared buffet, bottomless mimosa, city skylines, and live DJ. (Full Payment - Final Sale - No Refunds)

General Admission - Initial Deposit Payment
$50

Reserve your seat on the round-trip bus and 2-hour cruise with chef prepared buffet, bottomless mimosa, city skylines, and live DJ. (Initial Payment - Final Sale - No Refund)

General Admission - Final Payment
$100

Reserve your seat on the round-trip bus and 2-hour cruise with chef prepared buffet, bottomless mimosa, city skylines, and live DJ. (Final Payment - Final Sale - No Refund)

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