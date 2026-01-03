CES PTO Trivia Night - Grade Level & Teacher Experiences

*MISS GREENE'S STUDENTS*

Here’s an exclusive opportunity for your child to enjoy a fun-filled, private pizza party with their classmates and teachers! Your child will be able to INVITE A FRIEND of their choice to join in on the excitement. Together, they’ll enjoy a delicious pizza lunch, plus some extra special one-on-one time with their teacher, creating lasting memories with their friends and classmates. This unique experience will take place during the lunch and recess block on a day that works for the lucky winners, with a total of 16 students joining in the celebration.

**For kindergarten students only**