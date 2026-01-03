CES PTO Trivia Night - Grade Level & Teacher Experiences

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About this event
Starting bid
*MISS GREENE'S STUDENTS*
Here’s an exclusive opportunity for your child to enjoy a fun-filled, private pizza party with their classmates and teachers! Your child will be able to INVITE A FRIEND of their choice to join in on the excitement. Together, they’ll enjoy a delicious pizza lunch, plus some extra special one-on-one time with their teacher, creating lasting memories with their friends and classmates. This unique experience will take place during the lunch and recess block on a day that works for the lucky winners, with a total of 16 students joining in the celebration.
**For kindergarten students only**
Starting bid
*MISS GREENE'S STUDENTS*
Here’s an exclusive opportunity for your child to enjoy a fun-filled, private pizza party with their classmates and teachers! Your child will be able to INVITE A FRIEND of their choice to join in on the excitement. Together, they’ll enjoy a delicious pizza lunch, plus some extra special one-on-one time with their teacher, creating lasting memories with their friends and classmates. This unique experience will take place during the lunch and recess block on a day that works for the lucky winners, with a total of 16 students joining in the celebration.
**For kindergarten students only**
Starting bid
*MRS. MARTIN'S STUDENTS*
Here’s an exclusive opportunity for your child to enjoy a fun-filled, private pizza party with their classmates and teachers! Your child will be able to INVITE A FRIEND of their choice to join in on the excitement. Together, they’ll enjoy a delicious pizza lunch, plus some extra special one-on-one time with their teacher, creating lasting memories with their friends and classmates. This unique experience will take place during the lunch and recess block on a day that works for the lucky winners, with a total of 16 students joining in the celebration.
**For kindergarten students only**
Starting bid
*MRS. MARTIN'S STUDENTS*
Here’s an exclusive opportunity for your child to enjoy a fun-filled, private pizza party with their classmates and teachers! Your child will be able to INVITE A FRIEND of their choice to join in on the excitement. Together, they’ll enjoy a delicious pizza lunch, plus some extra special one-on-one time with their teacher, creating lasting memories with their friends and classmates. This unique experience will take place during the lunch and recess block on a day that works for the lucky winners, with a total of 16 students joining in the celebration.
**For kindergarten students only**
Starting bid
*MRS. WARREN'S STUDENTS*
Here’s an exclusive opportunity for your child to enjoy a fun-filled, private pizza party with their classmates and teachers! Your child will be able to INVITE A FRIEND of their choice to join in on the excitement. Together, they’ll enjoy a delicious pizza lunch, plus some extra special one-on-one time with their teacher, creating lasting memories with their friends and classmates. This unique experience will take place during the lunch and recess block on a day that works for the lucky winners, with a total of 16 students joining in the celebration.
**For kindergarten students only**
Starting bid
*MRS. WARREN'S STUDENTS*
Here’s an exclusive opportunity for your child to enjoy a fun-filled, private pizza party with their classmates and teachers! Your child will be able to INVITE A FRIEND of their choice to join in on the excitement. Together, they’ll enjoy a delicious pizza lunch, plus some extra special one-on-one time with their teacher, creating lasting memories with their friends and classmates. This unique experience will take place during the lunch and recess block on a day that works for the lucky winners, with a total of 16 students joining in the celebration.
**For kindergarten students only**
Starting bid
*MS. CASTELLI'S STUDENTS*
Here’s an exclusive opportunity for your child to enjoy a fun-filled, private pizza party with their classmates and teachers! Your child will be able to INVITE A FRIEND of their choice to join in on the excitement. Together, they’ll enjoy a delicious pizza lunch, plus some extra special one-on-one time with their teacher, creating lasting memories with their friends and classmates. This unique experience will take place during the lunch and recess block on a day that works for the lucky winners, with a total of 16 students joining in the celebration.
**For kindergarten students only**
Starting bid
*MS. CASTELLI'S STUDENTS*
Here’s an exclusive opportunity for your child to enjoy a fun-filled, private pizza party with their classmates and teachers! Your child will be able to INVITE A FRIEND of their choice to join in on the excitement. Together, they’ll enjoy a delicious pizza lunch, plus some extra special one-on-one time with their teacher, creating lasting memories with their friends and classmates. This unique experience will take place during the lunch and recess block on a day that works for the lucky winners, with a total of 16 students joining in the celebration.
**For kindergarten students only**
Starting bid
HAWKER - Dessert Party with the First Grade Teachers!
Join the first grade teachers for a sweet and memorable lunch in the classroom! After eating together, students will get hands-on creating a one-of-a-kind dessert using cookies, icing, and fun decorations provided by the teachers. A delicious treat and a special experience they won’t forget! All allergies will be happily accommodated.
Starting bid
HAWKER - Dessert Party with the First Grade Teachers!
Join the first grade teachers for a sweet and memorable lunch in the classroom! After eating together, students will get hands-on creating a one-of-a-kind dessert using cookies, icing, and fun decorations provided by the teachers. A delicious treat and a special experience they won’t forget! All allergies will be happily accommodated.
Starting bid
HAWKER - Dessert Party with the First Grade Teachers!
Join the first grade teachers for a sweet and memorable lunch in the classroom! After eating together, students will get hands-on creating a one-of-a-kind dessert using cookies, icing, and fun decorations provided by the teachers. A delicious treat and a special experience they won’t forget! All allergies will be happily accommodated.
Starting bid
KREINCAMP - Dessert Party with the First Grade Teachers!
Join the first grade teachers for a sweet and memorable lunch in the classroom! After eating together, students will get hands-on creating a one-of-a-kind dessert using cookies, icing, and fun decorations provided by the teachers. A delicious treat and a special experience they won’t forget! All allergies will be happily accommodated.
Starting bid
KREINCAMP - Dessert Party with the First Grade Teachers!
Join the first grade teachers for a sweet and memorable lunch in the classroom! After eating together, students will get hands-on creating a one-of-a-kind dessert using cookies, icing, and fun decorations provided by the teachers. A delicious treat and a special experience they won’t forget! All allergies will be happily accommodated.
Starting bid
KREINCAMP - Dessert Party with the First Grade Teachers!
Join the first grade teachers for a sweet and memorable lunch in the classroom! After eating together, students will get hands-on creating a one-of-a-kind dessert using cookies, icing, and fun decorations provided by the teachers. A delicious treat and a special experience they won’t forget! All allergies will be happily accommodated.
Starting bid
CUNNINGHAM - Dessert Party with the First Grade Teachers!
Join the first grade teachers for a sweet and memorable lunch in the classroom! After eating together, students will get hands-on creating a one-of-a-kind dessert using cookies, icing, and fun decorations provided by the teachers. A delicious treat and a special experience they won’t forget! All allergies will be happily accommodated.
Starting bid
CUNNINGHAM - Dessert Party with the First Grade Teachers!
Join the first grade teachers for a sweet and memorable lunch in the classroom! After eating together, students will get hands-on creating a one-of-a-kind dessert using cookies, icing, and fun decorations provided by the teachers. A delicious treat and a special experience they won’t forget! All allergies will be happily accommodated.
Starting bid
CUNNINGHAM - Dessert Party with the First Grade Teachers!
Join the first grade teachers for a sweet and memorable lunch in the classroom! After eating together, students will get hands-on creating a one-of-a-kind dessert using cookies, icing, and fun decorations provided by the teachers. A delicious treat and a special experience they won’t forget! All allergies will be happily accommodated.
Starting bid
**Mrs. Schoemehl's Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Mrs. Schoemehl's Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Mrs. Schoemehl's Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Mrs. Schoemehl's Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Mrs. Armstrong's Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Mrs. Armstrong's Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Mrs. Armstrong's Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Mrs. Armstrong's Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Ms. Diffley's Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Ms. Diffley's Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Ms. Diffley's Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Ms. Diffley's Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Mrs. Starzyk Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Mrs. Starzyk Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Mrs. Starzyk Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
**Mrs. Starzyk Students**
Special hour in the STEAM Studio for 4 students from each class (during school hours). We will let the children use the create area and make either a robot or an animal out of the recycled/art materials and have free build play time with the building materials.
Starting bid
ALCAMO STUDENTS - Vroom! Vroom! This listing is for admittance to an exclusive 3rd grade video game party for the top 8 bids. This will take place during the lunch/recess block in Mr. Alcamo's room on a date that works for all eight winners. Participants will need to pack lunch that day and will eat in the classroom during the party. Are you a better gamer than Mr. Alcamo? Find out by bidding right NOW!
Starting bid
ALCAMO STUDENTS - Vroom! Vroom! This listing is for admittance to an exclusive 3rd grade video game party for the top 8 bids. This will take place during the lunch/recess block in Mr. Alcamo's room on a date that works for all eight winners. Participants will need to pack lunch that day and will eat in the classroom during the party. Are you a better gamer than Mr. Alcamo? Find out by bidding right NOW!
Starting bid
COCHRAN STUDENTS - Vroom! Vroom! This listing is for admittance to an exclusive 3rd grade video game party for the top 8 bids. This will take place during the lunch/recess block in Mr. Alcamo's room on a date that works for all eight winners. Participants will need to pack lunch that day and will eat in the classroom during the party. Are you a better gamer than Mr. Alcamo? Find out by bidding right NOW!
Starting bid
COCHRAN STUDENTS - Vroom! Vroom! This listing is for admittance to an exclusive 3rd grade video game party for the top 8 bids. This will take place during the lunch/recess block in Mr. Alcamo's room on a date that works for all eight winners. Participants will need to pack lunch that day and will eat in the classroom during the party. Are you a better gamer than Mr. Alcamo? Find out by bidding right NOW!
Starting bid
MATHYS STUDENTS - Vroom! Vroom! This listing is for admittance to an exclusive 3rd grade video game party for the top 8 bids. This will take place during the lunch/recess block in Mr. Alcamo's room on a date that works for all eight winners. Participants will need to pack lunch that day and will eat in the classroom during the party. Are you a better gamer than Mr. Alcamo? Find out by bidding right NOW!
Starting bid
MATHYS STUDENTS - Vroom! Vroom! This listing is for admittance to an exclusive 3rd grade video game party for the top 8 bids. This will take place during the lunch/recess block in Mr. Alcamo's room on a date that works for all eight winners. Participants will need to pack lunch that day and will eat in the classroom during the party. Are you a better gamer than Mr. Alcamo? Find out by bidding right NOW!
Starting bid
VANCAMP STUDENTS - Vroom! Vroom! This listing is for admittance to an exclusive 3rd grade video game party for the top 8 bids. This will take place during the lunch/recess block in Mr. Alcamo's room on a date that works for all eight winners. Participants will need to pack lunch that day and will eat in the classroom during the party. Are you a better gamer than Mr. Alcamo? Find out by bidding right NOW!
Starting bid
VANCAMP STUDENTS - Vroom! Vroom! This listing is for admittance to an exclusive 3rd grade video game party for the top 8 bids. This will take place during the lunch/recess block in Mr. Alcamo's room on a date that works for all eight winners. Participants will need to pack lunch that day and will eat in the classroom during the party. Are you a better gamer than Mr. Alcamo? Find out by bidding right NOW!
Starting bid
4TH VS. 5TH GRADE FEUD!
Our 4th and 5th graders will face off in a fun, high-energy competition for the ultimate prize: a BONUS RECESS for their entire grade level! Sign up your 4th or 5th grader for the chance to compete on stage while classmates cheer them on from the audience. Bragging rights, big excitement, and extra recess are all on the line—LET THE FEUD BEGIN!
Starting bid
4TH VS. 5TH GRADE FEUD!
Our 4th and 5th graders will face off in a fun, high-energy competition for the ultimate prize: a BONUS RECESS for their entire grade level! Sign up your 4th or 5th grader for the chance to compete on stage while classmates cheer them on from the audience. Bragging rights, big excitement, and extra recess are all on the line—LET THE FEUD BEGIN!
Starting bid
4TH VS. 5TH GRADE FEUD!
Our 4th and 5th graders will face off in a fun, high-energy competition for the ultimate prize: a BONUS RECESS for their entire grade level! Sign up your 4th or 5th grader for the chance to compete on stage while classmates cheer them on from the audience. Bragging rights, big excitement, and extra recess are all on the line—LET THE FEUD BEGIN!
Starting bid
4TH VS. 5TH GRADE FEUD!
Our 4th and 5th graders will face off in a fun, high-energy competition for the ultimate prize: a BONUS RECESS for their entire grade level! Sign up your 4th or 5th grader for the chance to compete on stage while classmates cheer them on from the audience. Bragging rights, big excitement, and extra recess are all on the line—LET THE FEUD BEGIN!
Starting bid
4TH VS. 5TH GRADE FEUD!
Our 4th and 5th graders will face off in a fun, high-energy competition for the ultimate prize: a BONUS RECESS for their entire grade level! Sign up your 4th or 5th grader for the chance to compete on stage while classmates cheer them on from the audience. Bragging rights, big excitement, and extra recess are all on the line—LET THE FEUD BEGIN!
Starting bid
4TH VS. 5TH GRADE FEUD!
Our 4th and 5th graders will face off in a fun, high-energy competition for the ultimate prize: a BONUS RECESS for their entire grade level! Sign up your 4th or 5th grader for the chance to compete on stage while classmates cheer them on from the audience. Bragging rights, big excitement, and extra recess are all on the line—LET THE FEUD BEGIN!
Starting bid
4TH VS. 5TH GRADE FEUD!
Our 4th and 5th graders will face off in a fun, high-energy competition for the ultimate prize: a BONUS RECESS for their entire grade level! Sign up your 4th or 5th grader for the chance to compete on stage while classmates cheer them on from the audience. Bragging rights, big excitement, and extra recess are all on the line—LET THE FEUD BEGIN!
Starting bid
4TH VS. 5TH GRADE FEUD!
Our 4th and 5th graders will face off in a fun, high-energy competition for the ultimate prize: a BONUS RECESS for their entire grade level! Sign up your 4th or 5th grader for the chance to compete on stage while classmates cheer them on from the audience. Bragging rights, big excitement, and extra recess are all on the line—LET THE FEUD BEGIN!
Starting bid
4TH VS. 5TH GRADE FEUD!
Our 4th and 5th graders will face off in a fun, high-energy competition for the ultimate prize: a BONUS RECESS for their entire grade level! Sign up your 4th or 5th grader for the chance to compete on stage while classmates cheer them on from the audience. Bragging rights, big excitement, and extra recess are all on the line—LET THE FEUD BEGIN!
Starting bid
4TH VS. 5TH GRADE FEUD!
Our 4th and 5th graders will face off in a fun, high-energy competition for the ultimate prize: a BONUS RECESS for their entire grade level! Sign up your 4th or 5th grader for the chance to compete on stage while classmates cheer them on from the audience. Bragging rights, big excitement, and extra recess are all on the line—LET THE FEUD BEGIN!
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