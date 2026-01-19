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Chesterton PTA

About this event

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Chesterton PTA Valentine Grams

7335 Wheatley St

San Diego, CA 92111, USA

Valentine Lollipop Gram (single)
$1

Share a little sweetness! Pick a friend, classmate, or teacher to send a Valentine lollipop. Just give us their name on the next screen, and we’ll handle the rest.

Valentine Smencil Gram (single)
$2

Share a little love with a fun twist! Pick a friend, classmate, or teacher to send a Valentine Smencil scented pencil. Just give us their name on the next screen, and we’ll handle the rest.

Valentine Lollipop Gram (whole class + teacher)
$20

Valentine your whole class and teacher with one easy order! Just give us your message — we’ll take care of the names and make sure everyone gets a treat.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!