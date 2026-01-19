Chesterton PTA Valentine Grams

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About this event
Share a little sweetness! Pick a friend, classmate, or teacher to send a Valentine lollipop. Just give us their name on the next screen, and we’ll handle the rest.
Share a little love with a fun twist! Pick a friend, classmate, or teacher to send a Valentine Smencil scented pencil. Just give us their name on the next screen, and we’ll handle the rest.
Valentine your whole class and teacher with one easy order! Just give us your message — we’ll take care of the names and make sure everyone gets a treat.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!