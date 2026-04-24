Chagdud Gonpa Ati Ling

Hosted by

Chagdud Gonpa Ati Ling

About this event

Chetzun Nyingthik 2026 Retreat

23125 Fort Ross Rd

Cazadero, CA 95421

Friday 3rd Arrival, Tara House Stay
$45

Select this option if you plan to arrive the night of Friday, July 3rd, AND THEN select appropriate Tara House option below.

Tara House Shared - Standard
$1,000

Total cost for a shared Tara House room from Sat 4th to Sun 19th.

Tara House Shared - CGF Member
$900

Total cost for a shared Tara House room for a CGF member from Sat 4th to Sun 19th.

Friday 3rd Arrival Dorm Stay
$30

Select this option if you plan to arrive the night of Friday, July 3rd, AND THEN select appropriate Dormitory option below.

Dormitory - Standard
$700

Total cost for a shared dorm room from Sat 4th to Sun 19th.

Dormitory - CGF Member
$550

Total cost for a shared dorm room for a CGF member from Sat 4th to Sun 19th.

Bedding Rental for Dormitory
$15

Renting of bedding for Dorm stay

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