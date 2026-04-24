Chetzun Nyingthik 2026 Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
Select this option if you plan to arrive the night of Friday, July 3rd, AND THEN select appropriate Tara House option below.
Total cost for a shared Tara House room from Sat 4th to Sun 19th.
Total cost for a shared Tara House room for a CGF member from Sat 4th to Sun 19th.
Select this option if you plan to arrive the night of Friday, July 3rd, AND THEN select appropriate Dormitory option below.
Total cost for a shared dorm room from Sat 4th to Sun 19th.
Total cost for a shared dorm room for a CGF member from Sat 4th to Sun 19th.
Renting of bedding for Dorm stay
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!