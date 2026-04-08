Cheverly Parent Resource Center

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About the memberships
Valid until May 21, 2027
All CPRC members are encouraged to volunteer to assist with at least two events or activities each year. If your family is willing to commit to volunteeing, please considering selecting the "Annual Member (Volunteer Discount)" membership option.
Valid until May 21, 2027
CPRC members joining at this discounted rate are asked to volunteer with at least two events or activities each year. If this commitment is not feasible for your family, please select the alternate "Annual Member" membership option at $45/year.
Valid until May 21, 2027
Members reach alumni status when their youngest child reaches age 5 or they have been a member for 9+ years, whichever comes first.
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