Cheverly Parent Resource Center

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Cheverly Parent Resource Center

About the memberships

Cheverly Parent Resource Center

Annual Member
$45

Valid until May 21, 2027

All CPRC members are encouraged to volunteer to assist with at least two events or activities each year. If your family is willing to commit to volunteeing, please considering selecting the "Annual Member (Volunteer Discount)" membership option.


Annual Member (Volunteer Discount)
$30

Valid until May 21, 2027

CPRC members joining at this discounted rate are asked to volunteer with at least two events or activities each year. If this commitment is not feasible for your family, please select the alternate "Annual Member" membership option at $45/year.

Alumni
Free

Valid until May 21, 2027

Members reach alumni status when their youngest child reaches age 5 or they have been a member for 9+ years, whichever comes first.

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