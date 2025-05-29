CHGW's 30th Anniversary Virtual Auction

Indulge in a luxurious blend of international craftsmanship and culinary delight with this exclusive auction package designed for the culturally curious and style-savvy. Start your journey with a handcrafted wooden compact mirror by Carpenter Tan, a revered traditional Chinese woodwork company known for its meticulous artistry and heritage design. This beautiful mirror is paired with a hand-sewn pouch featuring traditional Chinese artwork — a portable piece of culture and elegance. Next, elevate your everyday look with a handcrafted designer handbag by Danny K., a Beverly Hills artisan renowned for his unique handwoven tapestry designs. This stunning bag features a rich, textured front panel and a stylish adjustable strap for both function and flair. Finally, treat your taste buds with a Dinner for Two at Bartaco at The Wharf in Washington, DC — a waterfront hotspot known for its coastal vibe and bold, fresh flavors. Enjoy an evening of tacos, cocktails, and good company with this gift certificate (expires October 29, 2025). Generously donated by Linda Harper and Bartaco.

