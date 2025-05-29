CHGW's 30th Anniversary Virtual Auction

Indulge in a luxurious blend of international craftsmanship and culinary delight with this exclusive auction package designed for the culturally curious and style-savvy.
Start your journey with a handcrafted wooden compact mirror by Carpenter Tan, a revered traditional Chinese woodwork company known for its meticulous artistry and heritage design. This beautiful mirror is paired with a hand-sewn pouch featuring traditional Chinese artwork — a portable piece of culture and elegance.
Next, elevate your everyday look with a handcrafted designer handbag by Danny K., a Beverly Hills artisan renowned for his unique handwoven tapestry designs. This stunning bag features a rich, textured front panel and a stylish adjustable strap for both function and flair.
Finally, treat your taste buds with a Dinner for Two at Bartaco at The Wharf in Washington, DC — a waterfront hotspot known for its coastal vibe and bold, fresh flavors. Enjoy an evening of tacos, cocktails, and good company with this gift certificate (expires October 29, 2025). Generously donated by Linda Harper and Bartaco.
Signed NFL Football - Danny Gray, Philadelphia Eagles
$75
Starting bid
Fly, Eagles, Fly! Score an exclusive piece of NFL memorabilia with this official NFL-sized football autographed by Danny Gray, wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Known for his game-changing speed and athleticism, Gray is a rising star worth watching — and now you can own a signed football commemorating his journey.
This item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and was generously donated by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) — making it a trusted and collectible keepsake for any Eagles fan or football enthusiast.
Signed NFL Football - Devin Singletary, New York Giants
$75
Starting bid
Add a power-packed piece to your sports collection with this official NFL-sized football signed by Devin Singletary, running back for the New York Giants! Known for his quick cuts, relentless drive, and ability to find the end zone, Singletary brings energy and experience to the Giants' backfield.
Whether you're a lifelong Giants fan or a collector of NFL greats, this autographed football is a must-have item. It comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and was generously donated by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) — ensuring its value and authenticity.
Signed NFL Mini Helmet - Christopher Vaughn, Dallas Cowboys
$50
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to own a signed mini helmet from rising star Christopher “Deuce” Vaughn, dynamic running back for the legendary Dallas Cowboys! Known for his electric speed, agility, and big play potential, Deuce is quickly making a name for himself as one to watch in the NFL.
This Dallas Cowboys mini helmet is personally autographed by Vaughn and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity — making it a perfect addition to any fan’s collection. Whether you're a Cowboys diehard or a collector of future stars, this piece brings the spirit of America’s Team right to your shelf.
