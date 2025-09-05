BiJUSA

Chhath Puja 2025 by BiJUSA

3700 Sparks Rd

The Colony, TX 75056, USA

Adult Evening Arghya (Oct 27th, 4 PM)
Please register for this if you are planning to be there for the Evening Arghya. This is needed for Maha Prasad dinner.

Child (<6 Yrs) Evening Arghya (Oct 27th, 4 PM)
Please register for this if you are planning to be there for the Evening Arghya. This is needed for Maha Prasad dinner.

Adult Morning Arghya (Oct 28th, 5 AM)
Please register for this if you are planning to be there for the Morning Arghya. This is needed for breakfast and to collect prasad bag per family.

Child (<6 Yrs) Morning Arghya (Oct 28th, 5 AM)
Please register for this if you are planning to be there for the Morning Arghya.

Prepaid Discounted Parking at the Park
There is paid parking at this ghaat. Normal entry to the park is $15. We have arranged for prepaid discounted parking for our guests and encourage everyone to carpool. Same ticket will work Evening and Morning.

