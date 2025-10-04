Chhath Puja 2025 Suryodaya Arghya

Tickets are non refundable.

Parking Pass includes 1 free admission.

Parking fees is $5.00 for each car entry; East Bay Park is not accepting Cash.

MUST buy Parking Pass in advance while registering for the event. East Bay Park is enforcing that all the cars entering the gate for the event should have parking pass in advance.





Disclaimer of Liability

By attending this community event organized by Quarry Lakes Chhath, you acknowledge that your participation is voluntary and at your own risk. The organizers, volunteers, and sponsors are not responsible or liable for any injury, illness, loss, or damage to persons or property that may occur before, during, or after the event.



Medical Responsibility

You are responsible for your own health and safety. In case of a medical emergency, call 911 immediately. Organizers are not responsible for providing medical treatment.





Photography & Media

By attending, you consent to being photographed, filmed, or recorded for community, promotional, or archival purposes, unless you opt out in writing.



Children & Minors

Parents/guardians must supervise children at all times. The event organizers do not assume responsibility for minors.