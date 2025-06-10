Corinth Holders High School Band Boosters
CHHS Marching Band Incidentals Order Form
Bibbers/Pants
$85
Winds/Percussion
Winds/Percussion
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Shoes/Dinkles
$60
Winds/Percussion
Winds/Percussion
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Shoes for Colorguard
$48
Picture is a representation; color & style selected by Staff to match uniform
Picture is a representation; color & style selected by Staff to match uniform
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Colorguard Gloves
$15
Picture is a representation; color & style selected by Staff to match uniform
Picture is a representation; color & style selected by Staff to match uniform
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Rifle
$40
Colorguard
Colorguard
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout