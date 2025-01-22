Chi Mu Zeta Chapter Presents - Finer Womanhood Month!

Join Chi Mu Zeta for Self Defense Basics, hosted by Diamond in the Rough Gym. Location: McTyre Park: 3501 SW 56th Ave, West Park, FL 33023 Class begins promptly at 1:30p. Bring your water bottle and be ready for a great time!

