Chi Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Chi Mu Zeta Chapter Presents - Finer Womanhood Month!
March 1, 2025 - Finer Womanhood Month DV Roundtable
$30
Join Stop Hands Off for a opentable discussion and workshop on the topic of Domestic Violence. Refreshments will be served. Location.
March 15, 2025 - Finer Womanhood Month Self Defense Class
$10
Join Chi Mu Zeta for Self Defense Basics, hosted by Diamond in the Rough Gym.
Location: McTyre Park: 3501 SW 56th Ave, West Park, FL 33023
Class begins promptly at 1:30p. Bring your water bottle and be ready for a great time!
