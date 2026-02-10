The Summit of Excellence Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Discounted ticket available for a limited time. Secure your seat early and save before regular pricing begins.
Standard admission ticket. Includes full access to the event and program.
Final ticket option available within 30 days of the event. This is the last opportunity to secure your seat before sales close, so don’t wait until it’s too late.
Reserved table seating for your group. A great option for guests who want to attend together.
You only need to select "1" for ONE table of 10 tickets. Tables are limited.
Final table ticket option available within 30 days of the event. This is the last opportunity to secure your seat before sales close, so don’t wait until it’s too late.
The Platinum Package is our premier sponsorship opportunity and provides maximum visibility before, during, and after the gala.
Package Includes:
The Gold Package is designed for sponsors seeking premium visibility and a stronger connection to the scholarship mission.
Package Includes:
The Silver Package provides increased visibility while directly supporting scholarship impact and the overall success of the gala.
Package Includes:
The Bronze Package is ideal for individuals, businesses, and community partners who want to support scholarships while receiving recognition at the gala.
Package Includes:
A commemorative digital program book featuring ads, acknowledgments, and messages from supporters, businesses, families, and friends. It highlights our honorees, and event sponsors while helping support the mission and success of the event.
When ad is purchased, please go to the following URL below to upload your Ad:
https://chisigma.org/gala/digital-ad-form/
Reserved for approved vendors purchasing booth space.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!