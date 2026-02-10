Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity - Chi Sigma Chapter

Hosted by

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity - Chi Sigma Chapter

About this event

The Summit of Excellence Gala

1129 Valley Rd

Clifton, NJ 07013, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$200
Available until Jan 9

Discounted ticket available for a limited time. Secure your seat early and save before regular pricing begins.

General Admission
$225
Available until Oct 10

Standard admission ticket. Includes full access to the event and program.

Last Call
$250
Available until Nov 8

Final ticket option available within 30 days of the event. This is the last opportunity to secure your seat before sales close, so don’t wait until it’s too late.

Table of 10
$2,100
Available until Oct 10
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table seating for your group. A great option for guests who want to attend together.

You only need to select "1" for ONE table of 10 tickets. Tables are limited.

Last Call Table of 10
$2,500
Available until Nov 8
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Final table ticket option available within 30 days of the event. This is the last opportunity to secure your seat before sales close, so don’t wait until it’s too late.

Platinum Sponsorship Package — $10,000
$10,000
Available until Nov 8

The Platinum Package is our premier sponsorship opportunity and provides maximum visibility before, during, and after the gala.

Package Includes:

  • Two first-row reserved tables
  • 2 advertisements in the gala journal
  • Logo included on all gala signage
  • 4 scholarships named in honor of the sponsor or designee
  • 2-night hotel stay during the gala weekend
  • Wall banner displayed at the gala
  • Customized tablecloth at the check-in table
  • Speaking opportunity during the gala program
  • Video presentation during the gala
  • Logo recognition at all Chi Sigma 2026 events
  • Public recognition as a Platinum Sponsor


Gold Sponsorship Package — $7,500
$7,500
Available until Nov 8

The Gold Package is designed for sponsors seeking premium visibility and a stronger connection to the scholarship mission.

Package Includes:

  • One first-row reserved table
  • 2 advertisements in the gala journal
  • Logo included on all gala signage
  • 2 scholarships named in honor of the sponsor or designee
  • 2-night hotel stay during the gala weekend
  • Wall banner displayed at the gala
  • Public recognition as a Gold Sponsor
Silver Sponsorship Package — $5,000
$5,000
Available until Nov 8

The Silver Package provides increased visibility while directly supporting scholarship impact and the overall success of the gala.

Package Includes:

  • 5 premium gala tickets
  • Advertisement in the gala journal
  • Logo included on all gala signage
  • 1 scholarship named in honor of the sponsor or designee
  • 1-night hotel stay during the gala weekend
  • Wall banner displayed at the gala
  • Public recognition as a Silver Sponsor
Bronze Sponsorship Package — $2,000
$2,000

The Bronze Package is ideal for individuals, businesses, and community partners who want to support scholarships while receiving recognition at the gala.

Package Includes:

  • 2 premium gala tickets
  • Advertisement in the gala journal
  • Logo included on gala signage
  • Public recognition as a Bronze Sponsor
Digital Ad
$100
Available until Nov 8

A commemorative digital program book featuring ads, acknowledgments, and messages from supporters, businesses, families, and friends. It highlights our honorees, and event sponsors while helping support the mission and success of the event.


When ad is purchased, please go to the following URL below to upload your Ad:

https://chisigma.org/gala/digital-ad-form/

Vendors ONLY Booths
$275
Available until Oct 31

Reserved for approved vendors purchasing booth space.

Vendor ONLY Food/Drinks
$100
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