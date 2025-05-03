Chicago Alumni Chapter NCATSU
Chicago Alumni Chapter NCATSU Membership FY2025-26
FY2026 Full Membership
$50
Basic Membership for alumni of the university.
FY2026 Associate Member
$25
Associate members are not alumni, however, possess all membership privileges except holding executive board offices.
