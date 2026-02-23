AAPI Network

Offered by

AAPI Network

About the memberships

Chicago Asian Network Membership

Community Member (Individual)
$135

Valid until June 8, 2027

Best for individuals who want access, culture, and connection

  • Access to CAN events
  • Community perks from partner restaurants, shows, and venues
  • Discounted or covered ticket opportunities
  • Monthly updates with curated opportunities
Community Member (Business)
$500

Valid until June 8, 2027

Best for small businesses and first-time partners

  • Business directory listing
  • Access to CAN events
  • Member-only perks and opportunities
  • Quarterly promotion inclusion
Community Member (Nonprofit)
$500

Valid until June 8, 2027

Best for nonprofit organizations looking to grow visibility, connect with new supporters, and be part of a community built on mutual uplift.

  • Nonprofit listing in the CAN directory
  • Inclusion in the AAPI Heritage Month Community Calendar & Resource Guide
  • One spotlight feature across CAN platforms
  • Quarterly event promotion in the CAN newsletter
  • Access to CAN events and collaboration opportunities
Partner Member
$1,500

Valid until June 8, 2027

Everything above, plus:

  • Guaranteed annual feature in the CAN newsletter
  • Ability to host CAN events
  • Priority access to sponsorships and partnerships
Featured Partner
$3,500

Valid until June 8, 2027

For brands ready to go deeper 

  • Strategic planning session with CAN
  • Co-branded campaigns and activations
  • Elevated visibility across CAN platforms
  • Custom partnership design
Add a donation for AAPI Network

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!