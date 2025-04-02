Chicago Guitar Festival's Silent Auction- Saers S5
Saers S5 Guitar
$400
Starting bid
SOUNDBOARD: Solid Cedar
BACK AND SIDES: Rosewood
NECK: Mahogany
FINGERBOARD: Indian Rosewood
BRACING: Lattice
FINISH: High Gloss PU
PACKAGING: Saers Guitar Gig Bag
https://www.saersguitars.com/h-pd-49.html
SOUNDBOARD: Solid Cedar
BACK AND SIDES: Rosewood
NECK: Mahogany
FINGERBOARD: Indian Rosewood
BRACING: Lattice
FINISH: High Gloss PU
PACKAGING: Saers Guitar Gig Bag
https://www.saersguitars.com/h-pd-49.html
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!