Chicago Guitar Festival's Silent Auction- Schertler Giulia X Amplifier

GIULIA X represents the state of the art in Swiss amplifier design, reflecting all the needs of the user. Offering a significantly improved power amp and speaker section, together with a crossover filter network, limiter and gain, this amp provides 70W (108dB SPL) of bi-amplified analog power. GIULIA X has a coaxial speaker system with a 1” dome tweeter and 5.5” woofer. It is designed with an optimized 2-way bass reflex construction. GIULIA X is ideal for those seeking no-compromise acoustic instrument amplification, while keeping things small and simple. Perfect for practice and home studio use, it is also recommended as a high-quality preamp in venues, connected to Front Of House via the DI Out. The two inputs can accept one instrument and a vocal microphone. GIULIA X is available in a choice of wood or anthracite finishes. SCHERTLER amps feature a high-end Class-A preamp with no integrated circuits and No Negative Feedback.

