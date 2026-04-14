Hongkonger Community Center Foundation

Hosted by

Hongkonger Community Center Foundation

About this event

Chicago HKCC Dragon Boat Celebration x Anniversary Charity Gala

2100 S Archer Ave

Chicago, IL 60616, USA

Early Bird - General Admission
$80
Available until Jun 1

Early Bird ticket, ends 5/31/26

General Admission
$90

Regular individual price after 5/20/26

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Includes 6 gala seats, premium logo placement and recognition, priority featuring at future HKCC events, complimentary vendor spot at next year's LNY Market, and the opportunity to display promotional materials during the gala reception.

Gold Sponsor
$650

Includes 4 gala seats, logo placement and recognition, plus priority featuring at future HKCC events, including workshop opportunities and complimentary vendor spot at next year's LNY Market.

Silver Sponsor
$300

Includes 2 gala seats, logo placement and recognition.

Add a donation for Hongkonger Community Center Foundation

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