Chicago HKCC Dragon Boat Celebration x Anniversary Charity Gala

About this event
Early Bird ticket, ends 5/31/26
Regular individual price after 5/20/26
Includes 6 gala seats, premium logo placement and recognition, priority featuring at future HKCC events, complimentary vendor spot at next year's LNY Market, and the opportunity to display promotional materials during the gala reception.
Includes 4 gala seats, logo placement and recognition, plus priority featuring at future HKCC events, including workshop opportunities and complimentary vendor spot at next year's LNY Market.
Includes 2 gala seats, logo placement and recognition.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!