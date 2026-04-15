Chicago Indian Literature Festival

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About this event
520 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
This ticket provides access to all sessions from 9 AM to 10 PM, including Red Carpet and Gala
Children's Family Story Corner, Reading Salon, Writer Workshop, Book Launch, Tech + AI
This ticket provides access to Red Carpet and Gala 6 PM to 10 PM.
This does NOT include the day sessions & panels.
This ticket provides access to all sessions from 9 AM to 5 PM.
Children's Family Story Corner, Reading Salon, Writer Workshop, Book Launch, Tech + AI
This does NOT include Red Carpet & Gala.
This ticket provides access to all sessions from 9 AM to 5 PM.
Children's Family Story Corner, Reading Salon, Writer Workshop, Book Launch, Tech + AI
Kids under 5 years of age are Free.
This does NOT include Red Carpet & Gala.
$
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