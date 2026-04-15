Chicago Indian Arts

Hosted by

Chicago Indian Arts

About this event

Chicago Indian Literature Festival

The Congress Plaza Hotel

520 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605, USA

Early Bird - VIP: All Day + Red Carpet + Gala (9 AM-10 PM)
$50
Available until May 5

This ticket provides access to all sessions from 9 AM to 10 PM, including Red Carpet and Gala
Children's Family Story Corner, Reading Salon, Writer Workshop, Book Launch, Tech + AI

Early Bird: Only Red Carpet + Gala (6 PM-10 PM)
$35
Available until May 5

This ticket provides access to Red Carpet and Gala 6 PM to 10 PM.
This does NOT include the day sessions & panels.

Early Bird: Day Pass (9 AM-5 PM)
$15
Available until May 5

This ticket provides access to all sessions from 9 AM to 5 PM.
Children's Family Story Corner, Reading Salon, Writer Workshop, Book Launch, Tech + AI
This does NOT include Red Carpet & Gala.

Kids: Day Pass (9 AM - 5 PM) (Age 5+)
$10

This ticket provides access to all sessions from 9 AM to 5 PM.
Children's Family Story Corner, Reading Salon, Writer Workshop, Book Launch, Tech + AI
Kids under 5 years of age are Free.

This does NOT include Red Carpet & Gala.

Add a donation for Chicago Indian Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!