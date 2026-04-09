[Chicago] Let The Bullets Fly Screening | 让子弹飞

Payment Note: > Zeffy is a free platform that helps us avoid high transaction fees. At checkout, you may see an optional contribution to support Zeffy. Please note this contribution goes to the platform, not to the event organizers. You can opt-out by selecting "Other" in the dropdown menu and entering "0".





支付提示：

为了避免平台收取观众手续费，我们选用了免手续费的 Zeffy 平台。结账时系统会提示是否为平台提供支持，这笔钱并非由我们收取。 如无需支付，请在下拉菜单中选择 "Other" 并填写 "0" 即可。