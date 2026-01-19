Chicago Rescue Authority's Merch Shop

Chicago Rescue Authority

CRA Sweatpants
$30

CRA Logo Sweatpants - Black - Unisex.

CRA Crewnecks
$30

Ban Puppy Mills Not Books Crewneck - Sandstone Green - Unisex.

2025 CRA Alumni Shirts item
2025 CRA Alumni Shirts
$25

2025 CRA Alumni Shirts - Maroon - Unisex.

Every dog that was saved in 2025 has a spot on this shirt.

2024 CRA Alumni Shirts
$15

2024 CRA Alumni Shirts - Black - Unisex.

Every dog that was saved in 2024 has a spot on this shirt.

CRA Train Lines Shirt
$15

CRA Train Lines Shirt - Black - Unisex.

CRA Drag Queen Shirts
$15

CRA Ban Puppy Mills Not Drag Queens Shirts - Heather Purple - Unisex.

CRA Farm Produce Shirts
$15

CRA Farm Produce Not Puppies - Heather Green - Unisex.

CRA Women's Hat
$15

Women's Hat - Pony Tail Friendly.

CRA Trucker Hat
$15

CRA Trucker Style Hat - Unisex.

CRA Beanie
$15

CRA Beanie

CRA Tote Bags
$5

CRA Tote Bags:

Style One - Doggie Bag

Style Two - You Can't Buy Love But You Can Rescue It.

Ball-less & Flawless Bandana
$5
Boop Sploot'n Boogie Bandana
$5
I'm The Reason Bandana
$5
Branch Manager Bandana
$5
Tax Collector Bandana
$5
I Still Live Bandana - Blue
$5
I Still Live Bandana - Pink
$5
Treat Bandana
$5

You Love Like I Need A Treat

Employee Bandana
$5

Home Office Employee of the Month

Has Anyone Seen My Balls Bandana
$5

Has Anyone Seen My Balls?

You Can't Buy Love Bandana
$5
Small Dog Hat
$15
Medium Dog Hat
$15
Large Dog Hat
$15
XL Large Dog
$15
Sticker Pack
$7

Pack will include one of each CRA sticker!

2026 Calendar
$10
Candle
$20

100% soy, phthalate and paraben free, dog safe.

